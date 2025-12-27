LIVE TV
Home > World > Russia Launches Massive Missile Attack on Ukraine's Capital Kyiv Before Trump-Zelensky Meeting, Countrywide Alert Issued

Russia launched a massive missile attack on Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine early on Saturday ahead of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. According to The Kyiv Independent, citing monitoring sources, the capital was struck in a large-scale ballistic missile attack, with Russia launching multiple Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, four Iskander ballistic missiles, and several Kalibr cruise missiles.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 27, 2025 12:07:40 IST

Russia launched a massive missile attack on Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine early on Saturday ahead of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. 

Loud explosions were heard across Kyiv as Ukraine’s air defence systems were activated, with the military saying on the Telegram messaging app that missiles were in the air. The air force later said Russian drones were also launched, targeting the capital along with regions in the northeast and southern parts of the country. 

Strikes Ahead of Trump–Zelensky Talks Raise Fears 

The attacks occurred just days ahead of a scheduled meeting in the United States between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and former US President Donald Trump. 

Zelensky has said the discussions are expected to focus on finalising key aspects of a proposed agreement aimed at bringing an end to the nearly four-year conflict with Russia. The fresh strikes have heightened anxiety among civilians, even as hostilities on the battlefield continue to escalate. 

Multiple Missile Strikes Hit Kyiv

According to The Kyiv Independent, citing monitoring sources, the capital was struck in a large-scale ballistic missile attack, with Russia launching multiple Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, four Iskander ballistic missiles, and several Kalibr cruise missiles. 

The report said repeated explosions were heard across the city as well as in parts of the surrounding Kyiv Oblast. In Brovary, a town located around 20 kilometers northeast of the capital, the strikes reportedly triggered power outages impacting the town and the nearby areas. 

Countrywide Alert Issued 

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the attack in a Telegram post and urged residents to stay inside shelters. He wrote, “Explosions in the capital. Air defence forces are working. Stay in shelters.” Ukraine’s Air Force also issued a series of urgent warnings, cautioning that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were active over Kyiv and nearby areas. 

According to the Air Force, UAVs were spotted over the capital as well as parts of the Kyiv region, including areas near Velyka Dymerka and west of Pereyaslav, moving southward. 

Further drone activity was reported in the southern areas of the Chernihiv region, heading toward Kyiv Oblast. In one alert, the Air Force warned residents, “Kyiv take over! There is an attack UAV in the air over the city.”

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 12:04 PM IST
