Home > World > Russia says it captured three settlements in eastern Ukraine

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 27, 2025 15:01:15 IST

Oct 27 – Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday that Russian forces had captured the settlements of Yehorivka in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Novomykolaivka and Pryvilne in Zaporizhzhia region. Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report. (Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Gleb Bryanski)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 3:01 PM IST
