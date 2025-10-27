Russia says it captured three settlements in eastern Ukraine

Oct 27 – Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday that Russian forces had captured the settlements of Yehorivka in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Novomykolaivka and Pryvilne in Zaporizhzhia region. Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report. (Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Gleb Bryanski)

