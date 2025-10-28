LIVE TV
Russia Shocked as 5-Year-Old Pushes Newborn Out of Apartment Window

Published By: Shubhi
Published: October 28, 2025 10:19:31 IST

A tragic incident that happened in Vasilyevo, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, has sent shivers down the spines of people and has incited national discussion. According to the research by many reports, it is observed that a five-year-old girl threw her three-week-old infant brother out of their fourth-story apartment window when both children were left unattended at home. The father was working, and the mother had gone out, allegedly to meet a friend. Neighbors got attentive to their cries from the apartment and quickly found the baby lying still on the ground outside. Emergency services confirmed the infant was dead at the scene.

 

Officials suspect the older child might have been jealous of the baby, who was getting more attention from their parents. The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on charges of parental neglect and the lack of adult supervision during the incident. The probe focuses on the mother, as the law in Russia does not consider minors under seven years old criminally liable for such an accident.​

 

It has not been just vacant criticism that the incident has triggered among people, but also calls for high awareness regarding sibling rivalry, child emotional well-being, and the harsh realities of neglect. It has been a stark reminder for all parents that such tragedies can be avoided if there is just that bit of vigilance that can be exercised to observe what is happening right under their noses.​

QUICK LINKS