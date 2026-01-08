LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid Sophia Bella katrina kaif alliance hamas DG ISPR Briefing donald trump Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid Sophia Bella katrina kaif alliance hamas DG ISPR Briefing donald trump Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid Sophia Bella katrina kaif alliance hamas DG ISPR Briefing donald trump Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid Sophia Bella katrina kaif alliance hamas DG ISPR Briefing donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid Sophia Bella katrina kaif alliance hamas DG ISPR Briefing donald trump Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid Sophia Bella katrina kaif alliance hamas DG ISPR Briefing donald trump Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid Sophia Bella katrina kaif alliance hamas DG ISPR Briefing donald trump Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid Sophia Bella katrina kaif alliance hamas DG ISPR Briefing donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Russia Slams US for Seizing Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker, Cites Maritime Law Breach

Russia Slams US for Seizing Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker, Cites Maritime Law Breach

Russia condemned the US seizure of a Russian-flagged oil tanker in international waters, calling it piracy and a violation of maritime law, as Washington cited sanctions enforcement.

Russia Slams US for Seizing Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker, Cites Maritime Law Breach

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 8, 2026 03:06:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Russia Slams US for Seizing Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker, Cites Maritime Law Breach

On January 7, 2026, Russia did not hold back in its criticism of the United States regarding the latter’s action of taking over the oil tanker Marinera (previously known as Bella 1) and flying the Russian flag, which took place in the North Atlantic Ocean. Russia branded this action as an outright breach of international maritime law.

You Might Be Interested In

 

Seizure Operation Details

The US European Command disclosed that the boarding was executed by the US Navy and Coast Guard forces based on a warrant issued by the federal court related to sanctions violations concerning Venezuela’s “shadow fleet.” Despite being chased for weeks from the vicinity of Venezuela, the empty tanker was caught in international waters, 4,000 km away from the US coastline, and this was done even though Russian submarines were escorting it.

You Might Be Interested In

 

Russia’s Fiery Response

The Russian Transport Ministry asserted that the ship had been granted a temporary Russian flag permit on December 24, 2025, according to both Russian and UNCLOS regulations. “No nation is permitted to resort to force against ships that have been properly registered and fall under the jurisdiction of other nations on the high seas,” the Ministry said on Telegram, indicating the loss of communication after boarding.

 

Escalating Diplomatic Tensions

Leonid Slutsky from the State Duma called it “piracy of the 21st century,” claiming the US was practicing “law of force” instead of the rule of law. Moscow insists that the Russian crew be treated humanely and returned to them without delay. The Foreign Ministry condemned the overzealous chasing of the “peaceful” ship.

 

US Justification and Broader Context

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt referred to the vessel as a “stateless” Venezuelan one operating under a “false flag,” which is part of Trump’s “whole-of-government” blockade of sanctioned oil exports following the overthrow of Maduro. A second tanker was captured in the Caribbean, thus applying sanctions to Russia, Iran, and Venezuela-linked fleets. The UK supported the US’s actions.

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 3:06 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-8Marinera Bella 1maritime law violationNorth Atlantic tanker rowRussia US oil tanker seizureRussia US tensionsRussian-flagged vesselsanctions enforcementUNCLOSUS Navy Coast GuardVenezuela shadow fleet

RELATED News

US to Control Venezuelan Oil Sales Indefinitely, Chris Wright Confirms Plan for Crude Revenue

Ukraine Hails US Seizure of Russian Tanker in North Atlantic as Strategic Blow to Moscow

Venezuela Oil and US-Russia Disputes Hit Commodities; Global Stocks Show Mixed Trend

After India’s Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Begged the US for Help With Trade and Mineral Offers

Exile Communities at Risk? Tibet Groups Flag Espionage Risks in China’s London Mega Embassy Proposal

LATEST NEWS

Anil Agarwal’s Elder Son, Agnivesh Agarwal, Dies in New York at 49: Here’s the Cause of Death

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Pongal Release Postponed After Court Censor Setback

Exile Communities at Risk? Tibet Groups Flag Espionage Risks in China’s London Mega Embassy Proposal

Watch: US Seizes Second Venezuela-Linked, Sanctioned Tanker ‘Sophia’ In Caribbean Sea; Military Video Emerges- What We Know

Enola Holmes 3 First Look Revealed: How Much Was Millie Bobby Brown Paid For Netflix’s Movie? Here’s How Much The Paycheck Differs From Stranger Things

What Will Be Lionel Messi’s BIG Career Move After Retirement? Football Icon Drops A Major Hint, Says ‘I Don’t See Myself As…’

Why Did TikTok Remove Videos Of A Polish Far-Right Politician? THIS Hate Speech With Anti-Semitic Views Triggered The Big Move

What Is Bella 1, Aka Marinera? US seizes Venezuela‑linked Oil Tanker; Why Is Russia protecting It With A Submarine? Explained

Karnataka Blast: Two Dead And Six Critically Injured After Explosion At Sugar Factory

Bengaluru Horror: Six-Year-Old Girl Murdered, Dumped Body Found Wrapped In A Plastic Bag; Cops Suspect Neighbour

Russia Slams US for Seizing Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker, Cites Maritime Law Breach

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Russia Slams US for Seizing Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker, Cites Maritime Law Breach

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Russia Slams US for Seizing Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker, Cites Maritime Law Breach
Russia Slams US for Seizing Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker, Cites Maritime Law Breach
Russia Slams US for Seizing Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker, Cites Maritime Law Breach
Russia Slams US for Seizing Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker, Cites Maritime Law Breach

QUICK LINKS