Russia Slams US for Seizing Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker, Cites Maritime Law Breach

On January 7, 2026, Russia did not hold back in its criticism of the United States regarding the latter’s action of taking over the oil tanker Marinera (previously known as Bella 1) and flying the Russian flag, which took place in the North Atlantic Ocean. Russia branded this action as an outright breach of international maritime law.

Seizure Operation Details

The US European Command disclosed that the boarding was executed by the US Navy and Coast Guard forces based on a warrant issued by the federal court related to sanctions violations concerning Venezuela’s “shadow fleet.” Despite being chased for weeks from the vicinity of Venezuela, the empty tanker was caught in international waters, 4,000 km away from the US coastline, and this was done even though Russian submarines were escorting it.

Russia’s Fiery Response

The Russian Transport Ministry asserted that the ship had been granted a temporary Russian flag permit on December 24, 2025, according to both Russian and UNCLOS regulations. “No nation is permitted to resort to force against ships that have been properly registered and fall under the jurisdiction of other nations on the high seas,” the Ministry said on Telegram, indicating the loss of communication after boarding.

Escalating Diplomatic Tensions

Leonid Slutsky from the State Duma called it “piracy of the 21st century,” claiming the US was practicing “law of force” instead of the rule of law. Moscow insists that the Russian crew be treated humanely and returned to them without delay. The Foreign Ministry condemned the overzealous chasing of the “peaceful” ship.

US Justification and Broader Context

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt referred to the vessel as a “stateless” Venezuelan one operating under a “false flag,” which is part of Trump’s “whole-of-government” blockade of sanctioned oil exports following the overthrow of Maduro. A second tanker was captured in the Caribbean, thus applying sanctions to Russia, Iran, and Venezuela-linked fleets. The UK supported the US’s actions.