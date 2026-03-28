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Home > World News > Russia To Ban Gasoline Exports From April 1 Amid Iran War-Driven Energy Crisis, Aims To Protect Domestic Supply

Russia To Ban Gasoline Exports From April 1 Amid Iran War-Driven Energy Crisis, Aims To Protect Domestic Supply

Russia will ban gasoline exports from April 1 to stabilise domestic supply as the Iran war disrupts global energy markets and pushes prices higher.

Russia to ban oil exports from April 1 (Image: AI-generated)
Russia to ban oil exports from April 1 (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 28, 2026 03:26:43 IST

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Russia To Ban Gasoline Exports From April 1 Amid Iran War-Driven Energy Crisis, Aims To Protect Domestic Supply

Russia will ban exportation of gasoline from April 1, according to its Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, statistically contributing to the global energy crisis resulting from the ongoing conflict between Iran and disruption of imports and exports occurring via significant supply routes i.e., Jordan and Iraq, in the Mideast.

Export Ban Linked to Global Energy Crisis

In his announcement of this decision, Novak requested the Ministry of Energy in his country to coordinate efforts necessary to implement the gasoline export ban, effective April 1, 2026. Due to the significant disruptions which the conflict has caused in the local oil and gasoline markets, the ban will remain in place until further notice.

Energy experts based on both domestic and international monitoring have concluded there is no reason to believe Russia will not have access to international markets for its energy products because a lack of stability caused by the Iran conflict has created a great deal of uncertainty in global markets.

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Domestic Supply and Past Shortages

While demand for Russian energy products remains high, the current volatility in these markets poses major risks for producers, whether they are domestic or international. Officials maintained the domestic supply of energy products should continue to be stable during this period of uncertainty. For example, crude oil production levels should remain about the same as last year; therefore, Russia will continue to have enough crude oil to satisfy internal fuel demand, despite restriction of the export of petrol products.

One of the primary purposes of the export ban is to avoid domestic fuel shortages. That being said, many regions in Russia experienced gasoline shortages due to increased attacks on Russian oil refineries and an increase in seasonal demand for fuels.

Global Ripple Effects

The current export ban comes on the heels of increasing disruptions in oil shipping routes as a result of the war with Iran and the ongoing global energy situation. Global energy supply disruptions have contributed to a significant increase in prices in other parts of the world and will likely exacerbate the global energy crisis further. Russia has historically accounted for approximately 5 million metric tons of gasoline or 117,000 barrels per day over the last year. Therefore, Russia is a significant supplier in the global energy marketplace.

Also Read: LPG Crisis: Where Does India’s Cooking Gas Come From And Is There A Risk Of Shortage; Everything Explained    

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Russia To Ban Gasoline Exports From April 1 Amid Iran War-Driven Energy Crisis, Aims To Protect Domestic Supply

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Russia To Ban Gasoline Exports From April 1 Amid Iran War-Driven Energy Crisis, Aims To Protect Domestic Supply
Russia To Ban Gasoline Exports From April 1 Amid Iran War-Driven Energy Crisis, Aims To Protect Domestic Supply
Russia To Ban Gasoline Exports From April 1 Amid Iran War-Driven Energy Crisis, Aims To Protect Domestic Supply
Russia To Ban Gasoline Exports From April 1 Amid Iran War-Driven Energy Crisis, Aims To Protect Domestic Supply

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