Russia-Ukraine War: Poland Deploys Jets, Shuts Lublin Airport in ‘Preventative’ Move Over Drone Threat

Polish authorities deployed the country’s air force jets and scrambled allied aircraft on Saturday while also announcing a temporary shut down of the Lublin airport as a preventative measure after warnings of potential drone strikes from adjacent parts of Ukraine, news agency Reuters reported. The Polish Armed Forces’ Operational Command said the mission near the Ukraine border was “to ensure the security of our airspace,” while insisting that the move was meant to protect citizens, especially in border areas.

While there were no reports of any recent violations of the Polish airspace during Saturday’s operations, restricted controlled zones around the Lublin airport were enforced even as flights were halted, according to The Associated Press.

Why This Happened: Growing Drone Threats

The latest action follows an incident just days earlier when Poland – with the support from NATO members – intercepted Russian drones that had entered its airspace during Russian strikes on Ukraine. The risk of spillover from the conflict in Ukraine has been rising against the backdrop of recent escalation in exchange of hostilities, with Polish officials describing drone activity as dangerous and prompting defensive preparations, per AP.

🎥 Deputy FM @MarcinBosacki addressed the UN Security Council during its emergency session on the breach of Polish airspace by Russian drones. pic.twitter.com/d0yP14b4SD — Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇵🇱 (@PolandMFA) September 12, 2025







Trump’s Call to NATO: Stop Buying Russian Oil, Tariff China

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has pushed NATO countries to stop buying oil from Russia and proposed tariffs ranging from 50% to 100% on China for the country’s purchases of Russian petroleum. Asserting that NATO members buying Russian oil was “shocking”, Trump said it weakens the alliance’s leverage over Moscow, AP reported.

In a message that comes amid debate over how best to pressure Russia over its war in Ukraine, Trump singled out Turkey, Hungary, and Slovakia as continuing trade with Moscow, which he says undermines unified sanctions.

ALSO READ: Is Europe Ready For War Against Russia? Poland Steps Up Military Preparedness