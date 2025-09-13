Russia-Ukraine War: Poland Deploys Jets, Shuts Lublin Airport in ‘Preventative’ Move Over Drone Threat
Russia-Ukraine War: Poland Deploys Jets, Shuts Lublin Airport in 'Preventative' Move Over Drone Threat

Poland deployed jets and shut down Lublin airport on Saturday in "preventative" measures after threats of drone strikes from Ukraine, though no violations were reported. President Trump separately urged the NATO to halt Russian oil imports and threatened to impose 50‑100% tariffs on China over its purchases.

Poland scrambled jets and closed Lublin airport over drone strike threat. (Photo: X/@PolandMFA)
Poland scrambled jets and closed Lublin airport over drone strike threat. (Photo: X/@PolandMFA)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: September 13, 2025 22:50:43 IST

Polish authorities deployed the country’s air force jets and scrambled allied aircraft on Saturday while also announcing a temporary shut down of the Lublin airport as a preventative measure after warnings of potential drone strikes from adjacent parts of Ukraine, news agency Reuters reported. The Polish Armed Forces’ Operational Command said the mission near the Ukraine border was “to ensure the security of our airspace,” while insisting that the move was meant to protect citizens, especially in border areas.

While there were no reports of any recent violations of the Polish airspace during Saturday’s operations, restricted controlled zones around the Lublin airport were enforced even as flights were halted, according to The Associated Press.

Why This Happened: Growing Drone Threats

The latest action follows an incident just days earlier when Poland – with the support from NATO members – intercepted Russian drones that had entered its airspace during Russian strikes on Ukraine. The risk of spillover from the conflict in Ukraine has been rising against the backdrop of recent escalation in exchange of hostilities, with Polish officials describing drone activity as dangerous and prompting defensive preparations, per AP.



Trump’s Call to NATO: Stop Buying Russian Oil, Tariff China

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has pushed NATO countries to stop buying oil from Russia and proposed tariffs ranging from 50% to 100% on China for the country’s purchases of Russian petroleum. Asserting that NATO members buying Russian oil was “shocking”, Trump said it weakens the alliance’s leverage over Moscow, AP reported.

In a message that comes amid debate over how best to pressure Russia over its war in Ukraine, Trump singled out Turkey, Hungary, and Slovakia as continuing trade with Moscow, which he says undermines unified sanctions.

ALSO READ: Is Europe Ready For War Against Russia? Poland Steps Up Military Preparedness

QUICK LINKS