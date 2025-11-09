LIVE TV
Home > World > Russian Minister Confirms Work Underway On Putin's Nuclear Test Order

Russian Minister Confirms Work Underway On Putin’s Nuclear Test Order

Russia has initiated preparations for a possible nuclear test after President Vladimir Putin's order at a recent security council meeting. The action, interpreted as a reaction to the US’s nuclear testing plans, has stirred worldwide anxiety about the nuclear tension hike.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 9, 2025 07:32:25 IST

Russia is pushing forward with plans for a possible nuclear test as President Vladimir Putin’s direction at a security council assembly on November 5 has opened the door for such a move. 

Russian Minister Confirms Work Underway On Putin’s Nuclear Test Order, More Details

The state owned TASS news agency is reporting that the instruction has been regarded as viable and that the necessary plans are being prepared. It is said that the public will be informed about the outcomes only when they are ready.  The stateside announcement of the resumption of nuclear tests has been directly answered by this development. The foreign minister of Russia, Sergei Lavrov, remarked that Moscow has not yet been offered any explanations regarding the US decision. The time and the verbal context suggest that Russia considers the US’ action as it a trigger for its own, indicating an increase in nuclear communication between the two powers. 

What Does This Test Means In Today’s Context?

The announcement is not only linked with Russia’s military and diplomatic concessions, but is also with a matter of fact, Russia through public or rather official pronouncement of the work of prepping for a nuclear test is stating loud and clear its possession of nuclear possibilities and its readiness to level up conflicts. Russia, on the other hand, is presenting transparency if not visibility through its domestic narrative by saying the public will be informed. The situation that is evolving raises very serious questions regarding the global non proliferation efforts and the stability of nuclear deterrence in the current global power struggles.

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 7:32 AM IST
