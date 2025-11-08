Taliban Blasts Pakistan, Warns Of Deadly Consequences As Istanbul Peace Talks Collapse, ‘Don’t Test The Patience Of…’

Pakistan and Afghanistan are not coming slowly at each other. Neither are the truce talks reaching any conclusion. The latest round of peace talks held in Istanbul concluded without any breakthrough. The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has now issued a strong statement accusing Islamabad of obstructing progress and attempting to shift responsibility onto Kabul.

Taliban Thanks Mediators, Criticizes Pakistan’s Stance

In an official statement released by Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the Taliban expressed gratitude to Turkey and Qatar for hosting and mediating the talks. Mujahid emphasized that Afghan representatives attended the discussions on November 6 and 7 “in good faith and with appropriate authority,” expecting Pakistan to approach the talks seriously.

However, the statement criticized Pakistan for displaying an “irresponsible and non-cooperative attitude,” seeking to “refer all responsibilities regarding its security to the Afghan government” while showing “no willingness to assume responsibility for either Afghanistan’s security or its own.” The Afghan delegation, acting on leadership instructions, had hoped to find “a fundamental solution,” but Pakistan’s behavior left the negotiations fruitless.

Taliban Reaffirms Sovereignty and Defense Commitments

The Taliban reiterated its “principled position” that Afghanistan will not allow any country to use its soil against another nation, nor permit foreign interference in its sovereignty. The statement underlined that defending Afghanistan’s people and territory remains “the Islamic and national duty” of the Emirate, vowing to “firmly defend against any aggression with the help of Allah and the support of its people.”

While reaffirming fraternal ties with the “Muslim people of Pakistan,” the Taliban clarified it would only cooperate “within the limits of its responsibilities and capabilities,” expressing frustration at Pakistan’s attempts to externalize internal security issues and avoid contributing to regional stability.

Pakistan Confirms Talks Stall, Threatens Taliban

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif acknowledged that the third round of negotiations had “reached an uncertain stage with no results” and stated that there were “no plans yet for a fourth round.”

Afghanistan’s Minister for Tribes, Borders, and Tribal Affairs, Noorullah Noori, issued a stern warning to Pakistani officials, cautioning Asif “not to test the patience of Afghans” and asserting that both “elders and youth of Afghanistan will rise to fight” if war breaks out.

Speaking at a press conference, Zabihullah Mujahid highlighted that the conflict between Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Pakistan is not new, stating it “has persisted since 2002” and predates the Islamic Emirate’s return to power.

Mujahid said that Afghanistan had facilitated direct talks between the TTP and Pakistan, a process that was “largely successful,” but alleged that the Pakistani military sabotaged it. He further claimed that certain factions within Pakistan’s military do not want a sovereign authority firmly established in Afghanistan.

