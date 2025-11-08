LIVE TV
Pakistan-Afghanistan Peace Talks in Istanbul Collapse Amid Border Tensions: All You Need To Know

Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed that the negotiations had reached a deadlock after reports of deadly cross-border violence.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 8, 2025 00:42:43 IST

Peace talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Istanbul came to a standstill on Friday, just a day after both countries accused each other of fresh border clashes that threatened to violate a Qatar-brokered ceasefire.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed that the negotiations had reached a deadlock after reports of deadly cross-border violence. According to an Afghan official, four Afghan civilians were killed and five others injured during the clashes between Afghan and Pakistani forces, reported The Associated Press.

Pakistan’s state media reported that the Pakistani delegation has left Istanbul, with Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirming to Geo News that “the talks are over.” He added that the ceasefire would remain intact as long as it was not violated by Afghanistan.

In a statement thanking Turkey and Qatar for their mediation, Tarar accused the Afghan Taliban of failing to uphold commitments made under the 2021 Doha peace accord to curb terrorism. He said Pakistan “will not support any steps by the Taliban government that are not in the interest of the Afghan people or neighboring countries,” adding that Islamabad would take “all necessary measures” to protect its people and sovereignty, reported The Associated Press.

Ali Mohammad Haqmal, an Afghan district official, blamed Pakistan for initiating the overnight gunfire but said Afghan forces had refrained from retaliating because of the ongoing peace talks. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi stated that Afghanistan had started the shooting, but the situation was brought under control.

Tensions have remained high along the Chaman border, where both sides exchanged fire Thursday night. The ceasefire, brokered by Qatar on October 19, remains officially in place despite the violence.

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 12:42 AM IST
