CIA Veteran Drops Bombshell, Says Pakistan's Nuke Was Never Just for India, It Was The 'Islamic Bomb'

Pakistan’s nuclear programme, initially aimed at countering India, evolved into what was envisioned as an “Islamic bomb,” according to former CIA official Richard Barlow. Barlow revealed that Abdul Qadeer Khan’s network transferred key nuclear technology to Iran, accelerating its atomic programme by decades. He said Pakistan’s nuclear ambition carried ideological motives beyond national security, aiming to empower other Muslim nations.

Former CIA officer reveals Pakistan’s nuclear programme aimed to create an “Islamic bomb” and aided Iran’s atomic development. Photo: X.
Former CIA officer reveals Pakistan’s nuclear programme aimed to create an “Islamic bomb” and aided Iran’s atomic development. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 7, 2025 18:20:04 IST

Pakistan’s primary motive for developing nuclear weapons was to counter India, but Islamabad’s nuclear ambition under its architect and a prolific proliferator, Abdul Qadeer Khan, evolved it into an “Islamic bomb” with intentions to extend and accelerate the technology to other Islamic nations, including Iran, as revealed by former CIA officer Richard Barlow.

In an interview with ANI, Barlow, who was part of the intelligence agency as a counterproliferation officer during Pakistan’s clandestine nuclear activities in the 1980s, detailed how Khan’s network provided critical gas centrifuge technology and possibly nuclear weapons plans to Iran in the early 1990s, accelerating Tehran’s programme by decades.

Not Just The Pakistani Bomb But The Islamic Bomb

He noted that Pakistan’s programme was not only intended as a strategic response to India’s capabilities, which attained nuclear weapons in 1974, but also had broader ideological aspirations.

“Pakistan’s primary motive for developing nuclear weapons was to counter India. But it was also very clear from AQ Khan and the generals’ perspective that it was not just the Pakistani bomb; it was the Islamic bomb, the Muslim bomb,” Barlow said.

“I think AQ Khan was even quoted once as saying, ‘We’ve got the Christian bomb, we’ve got the Jewish bomb, and the Hindu bomb; we need a Muslim bomb.’ It was very clear to me that Pakistan intended to provide nuclear weapons technology to other Muslim countries, which is what happened,” he added.

World’s First Islamic Nuclear Power

However, Khan was not the one who quoted the need for a “Muslim bomb”, but it was the then Pakistan Prime Minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who called for such a need and initiated Pakistan’s nuclear program with Khan at the helm.

Khan, born in undivided India in Bhopal in 1936 and immigrating with his family to Pakistan in 1952 after the partition, was one of the most notorious nuclear smugglers in the world, as he smuggled technology to rogue states like North Korea, Iran and Libya.

He is called the father of Pakistan’s atomic bomb, making his country the world’s first “Islamic nuclear power.” He died in Islamabad in 2021 at the age of 85.

Pakistan’s Role In Iran’s Nuclear Programme

Barlow, who had investigated nuclear proliferation activities during his tenure with the CIA, further alleged that Washington’s response to Pakistan’s clandestine nuclear dealings was marked by negligence.

“Not only did they shut down from doing anything about that in 1987 and 1988, but they did nothing for the next 20 to 24 years,” he remarked.

Touching on the connection between Pakistan’s nuclear programme and Iran’s atomic ambitions, Barlow claimed that Iran’s progress in gas centrifuge development was directly linked to technology provided by AQ Khan’s network.

“There is no way that Iran could ever have developed gas centrifuges without the centrifuges that Khan and Pakistan provided them in the early 1990s, along with nuclear weapons plans,” he said.

“At the very least, it might have been impossible. This is very difficult work — making gas centrifuges and nuclear weapons is no small undertaking. It knocked, at the very least, many decades off of the Iranian nuclear programme,” he added.

Barlow further noted that while Iran has since made significant independent advances, the foundations of its programme were built on Pakistani assistance.

“I think now it looks to me like the Iranian programme is quite advanced in terms of their gas centrifuges. They’ve done a lot of work on their own, but they never could have gotten started without Pakistan’s help,” the former CIA officer stated.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 6:20 PM IST
QUICK LINKS