Home > World > Russian MP Alexei Zhuravlev Issues Nuclear Warning, Says ‘Sinking American Ships’ Would Stop US After Seizure Of Tanker ‘Bella 1’

Nuclear Warning: A senior Russian lawmaker has sharply escalated tensions with Washington after US forces seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic, warning of possible military retaliation and even invoking Russia’s nuclear doctrine. Alexei Zhuravlev, first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma’s Defence Committee, described the US action against the tanker Marinera formerly known as Bella 1 as “outright piracy”.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 8, 2026 18:13:24 IST

Nuclear Warning: A senior Russian lawmaker has sharply escalated tensions with Washington after US forces seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic, warning of possible military retaliation and even invoking Russia’s nuclear doctrine.

Russian MP Calls Tanker Seizure ‘Piracy’

Alexei Zhuravlev, first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma’s Defence Committee, described the US action against the tanker Marinera formerly known as Bella 1 as “outright piracy”. He argued that intercepting a vessel sailing under the Russian flag amounted to an attack on Russian territory.

In a strongly worded post on Telegram, Zhuravlev said Moscow should respond with force, claiming Russia’s military doctrine allows the use of nuclear weapons if national interests are attacked. He went as far as suggesting attacks on US Coast Guard vessels involved in the operation to “stop the US from acting with impunity”.

Warning Of Military Response Raises Stakes

Zhuravlev claimed Russian naval assets, including a submarine and warships, were operating near the tanker at the time of the seizure. He said sinking US vessels involved in the interdiction would send a clear message, accusing Washington of overreach following its recent actions against oil shipments linked to Venezuela.

His remarks mark a significant escalation in rhetoric, given that both Russia and the US possess large nuclear arsenals and remain deeply at odds over sanctions enforcement and maritime security.

Moscow Condemns US Action On High Seas

The tanker was seized on January 7 after being tracked for weeks by the US Coast Guard cutter Munro. According to US officials, the vessel violated American sanctions and was taken under a warrant issued by a US federal court.

Russia, however, rejected this justification. In a statement on Telegram, the Russian Ministry of Transport said Marinera had received a temporary permit to sail under the Russian flag on December 24, 2025, in line with Russian and international law. The ministry said the ship was boarded by US naval forces in international waters, after which communication was lost.

Citing the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, Moscow insisted that freedom of navigation applies on the high seas and that no state has the right to use force against vessels legally registered under another country’s jurisdiction.

Sanctions Dispute Fuels US-Russia Face-Off

Originally sanctioned in 2024 as Bella 1, the tanker was later renamed Marinera. US European Command said the ship had evaded a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers near Venezuela before its eventual seizure.

The incident has reportedly triggered a wider standoff, with Russia dispatching naval assets to escort the vessel back, according to media reports. With sharp rhetoric now coming from senior lawmakers, the tanker episode has added a volatile new dimension to already strained US-Russia relations.

ALSO READ: Was Cilia Flores, Wife Of Deposed Venezuela President, Beaten During Abduction Or Hurt While Fleeing? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Images

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 6:11 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Alexei ZhuravlevOil tanker in the North AtlanticRussian lawmakerRussian MP Alexei ZhuravlevUS Russia relations

