Russia’s Vladimir Putin Issues Big Warning, Threatens To Strike Western Forces If Deployed In Ukraine: ‘If Some Troops…’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday issued a big warning to Western nations, saying that any troops deployed to Ukraine would be considered legitimate targets for Russian forces.

Speaking at an economic forum in Vladivostok, Putin responded to remarks made by French President Emmanuel Macron a day earlier. Macron had said that 26 countries had pledged to provide postwar security guarantees to Ukraine, which could include an international presence on land, sea, and in the air.

Russia has repeatedly argued that one of its main reasons for launching the war in Ukraine was to stop NATO from bringing Kyiv into the alliance and deploying forces there.

“Therefore, if some troops appear there, especially now, during military operations, we proceed from the fact that these will be legitimate targets for destruction,” Putin said. He added that if peace agreements are reached, then the presence of foreign forces in Ukraine would make no sense.

Putin also spoke about Russia’s growing energy ties with China. He said the planned Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline would be a “mutually beneficial project” for both nations. The price of the gas, he said, would be set using a market-based formula similar to what Russia once used for supplies to Europe.

The project has become increasingly important for Moscow as it seeks to replace Europe with China as a key buyer of its gas. Europe has been moving away from Russian energy since Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Russia and China signed a binding agreement to build the pipeline during Putin’s recent visit to Beijing. State energy firm Gazprom hopes to start gas deliveries by 2030.

