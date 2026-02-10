Salesforce Cuts Nearly 1,000 Jobs As AI Use Grows, CEO Says Company Needed ‘Less Heads’, Hundreds Left Workless

Cloud software major Salesforce has reportedly cut fewer than 1,000 jobs at the beginning of this month, as per a Business Insider report published on Monday.

According to reports, the Salesforce layoffs affected roles across several teams, including marketing, product management, data analytics, and the company’s Agentforce AI product. The details were based on LinkedIn posts as well as conversations with two Salesforce employees.

Salesforce layoffs: AI Driving Workforce Changes

Reuters said it could not immediately verify the report independently. Salesforce, meanwhile, did not respond right away to a request for comment from Reuters.

The job cuts come at a time when many US companies are trimming their workforce as artificial intelligence tools become more common across industries. Several firms are restructuring teams, cutting costs, and relying more on automation and AI-driven systems.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on AI Impact

As Per reports, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has earlier spoken openly about the impact of AI on jobs at the company. In a podcast interview in August last year, Benioff revealed that Salesforce had already reduced its customer support workforce significantly. He said the company had cut 4,000 customer support roles because it needed “less heads,” while explaining how AI was changing the way work is done.

Despite the recent layoffs, Salesforce has also shown signs of confidence in its business outlook. In December, the company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue and adjusted profit forecasts. Reports say that the move was based on expectations of strong growth in its AI agent platform which has been driven by rising demand from enterprise customers.

Salesforce’s Outlook Remains Strong

According to reports, Salesforce is now preparing to release its fourth-quarter earnings which are scheduled to be announced on February 25. Investors and employees alike will be watching closely to see how the company balances cost-cutting with continued investment in artificial intelligence.

The trend seen at Salesforce reflects a wider shift in the US tech industry. Earlier this year, tech giant Amazon said it was reducing 16,000 roles worldwide. This marked the second major round of job cuts at Amazon in just three months. Like Salesforce, Amazon has also been pushing deeper into AI and automation.

Across Silicon Valley, companies are rethinking hiring plans and team sizes. While AI is opening up new business opportunities, it is also reshaping jobs, leading to uncertainty for many workers. For now, firms like Salesforce appear focused on streamlining operations while betting big on artificial intelligence for future growth.

(With inputs from Reuters)

