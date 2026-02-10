LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ
LIVE TV
Home > World > Salesforce Cuts Nearly 1,000 Jobs As AI Use Grows, CEO Says Company Needed ‘Less Heads’, Hundreds Left Workless

Salesforce Cuts Nearly 1,000 Jobs As AI Use Grows, CEO Says Company Needed ‘Less Heads’, Hundreds Left Workless

Salesforce has reportedly cut fewer than 1,000 jobs across multiple teams as US tech companies continue to trim workforces amid growing use of artificial intelligence and automation.

Salesforce Job Cuts Reported (Image: AI generated)
Salesforce Job Cuts Reported (Image: AI generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 10, 2026 18:51:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Salesforce Cuts Nearly 1,000 Jobs As AI Use Grows, CEO Says Company Needed ‘Less Heads’, Hundreds Left Workless

Cloud software major Salesforce has reportedly cut fewer than 1,000 jobs at the beginning of this month, as per a Business Insider report published on Monday. 

According to reports, the Salesforce layoffs affected roles across several teams, including marketing, product management, data analytics, and the company’s Agentforce AI product. The details were based on LinkedIn posts as well as conversations with two Salesforce employees.

Salesforce layoffs: AI Driving Workforce Changes

Reuters said it could not immediately verify the report independently. Salesforce, meanwhile, did not respond right away to a request for comment from Reuters.

You Might Be Interested In

The job cuts come at a time when many US companies are trimming their workforce as artificial intelligence tools become more common across industries. Several firms are restructuring teams, cutting costs, and relying more on automation and AI-driven systems.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on AI Impact 

As Per reports, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has earlier spoken openly about the impact of AI on jobs at the company. In a podcast interview in August last year, Benioff revealed that Salesforce had already reduced its customer support workforce significantly. He said the company had cut 4,000 customer support roles because it needed “less heads,” while explaining how AI was changing the way work is done.

Despite the recent layoffs, Salesforce has also shown signs of confidence in its business outlook. In December, the company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue and adjusted profit forecasts. Reports say that the move was based on expectations of strong growth in its AI agent platform which has been driven by rising demand from enterprise customers.

Salesforce’s Outlook Remains Strong

According to reports, Salesforce is now preparing to release its fourth-quarter earnings which are scheduled to be announced on February 25. Investors and employees alike will be watching closely to see how the company balances cost-cutting with continued investment in artificial intelligence.

The trend seen at Salesforce reflects a wider shift in the US tech industry. Earlier this year, tech giant Amazon said it was reducing 16,000 roles worldwide. This marked the second major round of job cuts at Amazon in just three months. Like Salesforce, Amazon has also been pushing deeper into AI and automation.

Across Silicon Valley, companies are rethinking hiring plans and team sizes. While AI is opening up new business opportunities, it is also reshaping jobs, leading to uncertainty for many workers. For now, firms like Salesforce appear focused on streamlining operations while betting big on artificial intelligence for future growth.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: India-US Trade Takes Shape: White House Clarifies Tariff Plan After Donald Trump’s ‘Zero Duties’ Remark

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 6:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest forcelayoffssalesforce

RELATED News

Who Is Maulana Fazlur Rehman? JUI-F Chief Ridicules Asim Munir, Exposes Pakistan Army’s Security Failure, ‘Border Stops Fruits But Not Terrorists’

Did Newly Released Epstein Files Show Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg At A ‘Wild’ Dinner Party? Here’s What The DOJ PDF Reveals

Bangladesh Vs India: Who Has The Better US Trade Deal As Dhaka Secures 19% Tariff, Zero Duty On Select Textiles Just Ahead Of Polls?

Who Is Pouria Hamidi? Iranian Man Asks Donald Trump To ‘Attack Iran, Don’t Negotiate’ In Chilling Final Video Before Suicide

Keir Starmer Refuses To Resign, Vows To Remain UK PM Amid Epstein Scandal Pressure

LATEST NEWS

Salesforce Cuts Nearly 1,000 Jobs As AI Use Grows, CEO Says Company Needed ‘Less Heads’, Hundreds Left Workless

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025–26: Expected Cut-off, Scorecard Link At sbi.bank.in

T20 World Cup 2026: Washington Sundar Joins Team India Ahead Of India vs Namibia

Jacqueline Fernandez Joins Lux Cozi’s Grand Indore Meet, Over 2000 Retailers Attend

Ranveer Singh Receives Extortion Threat Via WhatsApp Days After Rohit Shetty’s Residence Firing Incident, Mumbai Police Tightens Security

MGM Anand Muthu Spearheads MGM Muthu Group’s 60 Cr. (USD 6.54 million) Strategic Entry into Kumbakonam

Maharashtra HSC Exams 2026 Begin: English Question Paper Out, Exam Analysis, Timetable

Evil Nun, Poppy Playtime, The Baby in Yellow And More: Cops Seek Ban On These 5 Online Games After Ghaziabad Sisters’ Suicide

MP Board Class 12 Exam 2026 Begins Today: Full Date Sheet And Important Guidelines

Who Is Tina Ambani? Anil Ambani’s Wife Skips ED Questioning In ₹40,000-Cr Money-Laundering Case, Agency Plans Fresh Summons

Salesforce Cuts Nearly 1,000 Jobs As AI Use Grows, CEO Says Company Needed ‘Less Heads’, Hundreds Left Workless

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Salesforce Cuts Nearly 1,000 Jobs As AI Use Grows, CEO Says Company Needed ‘Less Heads’, Hundreds Left Workless

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Salesforce Cuts Nearly 1,000 Jobs As AI Use Grows, CEO Says Company Needed ‘Less Heads’, Hundreds Left Workless
Salesforce Cuts Nearly 1,000 Jobs As AI Use Grows, CEO Says Company Needed ‘Less Heads’, Hundreds Left Workless
Salesforce Cuts Nearly 1,000 Jobs As AI Use Grows, CEO Says Company Needed ‘Less Heads’, Hundreds Left Workless
Salesforce Cuts Nearly 1,000 Jobs As AI Use Grows, CEO Says Company Needed ‘Less Heads’, Hundreds Left Workless

QUICK LINKS