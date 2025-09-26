Santa Catarina hosts 29th International Film Festival Showcasing 78 Films from Across 11 Countries

LIVE TV
The 29th Florianopolis Audiovisual Mercosur International Film Festival (FAM 2025) concluded in Santa Catarina, featuring 78 selected films from 1,214 submissions across 11 countries. Awards included Best Feature-Length Documentary for Angela Carabali’s Sone Su Nombre and Best Short Film for La Falta by Carmela Sandberg. Alongside screenings, the festival hosted the 9th Mercosur Co-Production Meeting, facilitating 333 business meetings, strengthening regional cinema, and promoting international audiovisual collaboration.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 15:07:58 IST

Moscow [Russia], September 26 (ANI): The 29th edition of the Florianopolis Audiovisual Mercosur International Film Festival (FAM 2025) concluded in Santa Catarina, bringing together participants from across Latin America and beyond. The festival featured over 100 activities, highlighting the strength of regional cinema while promoting international collaboration.

This year, the festival received an impressive 1,214 film submissions, from which 78 productions representing 11 countries were carefully selected.

The awards highlighted the breadth of creativity on display: Colombian director Angela Carabali’s documentary “Sone Su Nombre” (“I Dreamed His Name”) won Best Feature-Length Documentary, while the Argentine-Uruguayan co-production “La Falta” (“The Absence”), directed by Carmela Sandberg, earned the award for Best Short Film.

From Santa Catarina itself, Mika Queiroz’s short film “A Lua dos Beijos Silentes” (“The Moon of Silent Kisses”) took home the prize for Best Film, reflecting the region’s growing role in the global cinematic conversation.

Alongside the screenings, the festival hosted the 9th Mercosur Co-Production Meeting–ECM+LAB, designed to boost networking and collaboration in the audiovisual industry. The event facilitated 333 business meetings between 43 participants, with 42 projects presented, generating investment prospects and strengthening ties across the sector, as reported by TV BRICS.

Festival organiser Marilha Naccari stressed that FAM is more than a cultural showcase, calling it “a festival, a market, and a training space.” She emphasised the importance of engaging with municipal, state, and federal authorities, while also fostering opportunities for international collaboration.

Tiago Santos, executive director of the organising association, underscored the inclusivity and vibrancy of the festival, highlighting the strong presence of Latin American filmmakers from Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Paraguay, and beyond. He described the packed halls as proof of the event’s impact and extended gratitude to the partners and supporters who made it possible.

Supported by the Florianopolis Cultural Foundation, the Government of Santa Catarina, and Brazil’s Cultural Incentive Law, with backing from the Ministry of Culture and the Federal Government, FAM 2025 strengthened ties between Santa Catarina and the global film industry, leaving a lasting mark on the region’s cultural landscape. (ANI)

Source The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

