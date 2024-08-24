Sarang Helicopters Head To Egypt For International Airshow 2024

The Indian Air Force contingent, comprising a team of five Sarang helicopters, is en route to the first edition of the Egypt International Airshow, the IAF said on Saturday. The helicopters are being airlifted by C-17s to the airshow at Al-Alamein International Airport, scheduled from September 3-5, according to the Air Force statement.

In a post on X, the Air Force said, “Lock, stock, and barrel… the Sarang team is on their way to the first edition of the Egypt International Airshow!

The IAF contingent with its five Sarang helicopters (ALH Mk1) is being airlifted by C-17s for the airshow at Al-Alamein Intl Airport from September 3 to 5, 2024. The IAF Sarang team, flying the indigenous ‘Dhruv’ ALH, represents the spirit of ‘Atmanirbharta’ and showcases India’s aviation excellence.”

Earlier, on August 14, the first phase of India’s largest multilateral air exercise, ‘Tarang Shakti,’ involving the air forces of Germany, France, Spain, and the UK, concluded at Sulur in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at the concluding press conference, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari expressed his appreciation to all participating friendly foreign countries.

“He stated that the first phase of the largest multinational air exercise in six decades conveyed the message of friendship and cooperation, featuring brilliant performances. The exercise covered a broad range of activities, including flying and maintenance practices, as well as sports and yoga,” the IAF posted on X.

The Chiefs of the German, French, and Spanish Air Forces appreciated the IAF’s capability to host such a complex exercise and commented on the enhanced ability to work together.

The second leg of the exercise will take place from August 29 to September 14 at Air Force Station Jodhpur. The Royal Air Force added that on their way home, they looked forward to enhancing the operability of their aircraft.

