Satellite Images Show Big Damage at Iran’s Arak Nuclear Reactor After Israeli Airstrike

Fresh satellite photos from Maxar Technologies, taken on June 19, clearly show that Israel’s recent airstrike badly damaged Iran’s heavy water nuclear reactor at Arak — also known as the Khondab facility. This site is about 250 km southwest of Tehran.

The high-resolution images show that the top part of the reactor dome has completely collapsed. Nearby buildings and equipment, like distillation towers, also look heavily damaged. While Iran did admit that “projectiles” hit the site, they hadn’t shared just how bad the damage was. These new images leave no doubt.

More before/after satellite imagery of Iran’s Arak heavy water (nuclear) facility, which was hit by Israeli air strikes overnight. 📸 @Maxar pic.twitter.com/646UGSnfEV — Mike Eckel (@Mike_Eckel) June 19, 2025

Why the Arak Reactor Matters

Even though the Arak reactor wasn’t running at the time of the strike, it’s still been a key concern for nuclear experts. That’s because the facility was designed to make plutonium, which can be used to build nuclear weapons. Iran insists its nuclear program is peaceful, but the reactor’s design has always raised red flags.

The reactor dates back to the 1990s, when Iran started looking into building nuclear technology after the long war with Iraq. Since it couldn’t get a heavy water reactor from other countries, Iran decided to make its own. Heavy water reactors are different from regular ones — they use something called deuterium oxide (or “heavy water”), which helps make plutonium using natural uranium.

Israel Steps Up Strikes on Iran’s Nuclear Sites

The hit on Arak is just one of several Israeli strikes recently. Over the past week, Israel has launched attacks on nuclear-linked sites in Natanz, Isfahan, Karaj, and Tehran. Israeli officials say these are preemptive strikes to slow down any possible move by Iran toward building a bomb.

The Israeli military even released a short video showing a guided missile hitting the dome of the reactor, followed by a big explosion and fireball. What the video showed matched what the satellite photos captured — a collapsed top section of the dome.

In a statement, Israeli officials said, “The attack was intended to target the plutonium-producing component of the Khondab reactor in order to prevent its restoration and eventual use for military nuclear development.”

No Radiation Leak, But Worries Remain

The UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), confirmed that there was no radiation leak from the Arak facility. They said the reactor wasn’t loaded with fuel and had never actually started running. But even with that, the agency said it’s very concerned. They warned that using military force against nuclear sites sets a “dangerous precedent.”

Arak Was a Big Part of the 2015 Nuclear Deal

The Arak reactor was a major sticking point during the talks that led to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). As part of that deal, Iran had agreed to redesign the reactor so it couldn’t produce weapons-grade plutonium. They even poured concrete into the core to make sure it couldn’t be used again.

But things changed in 2018 when U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal. After that, Iran started walking away from its own commitments. In 2019, Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization at the time, said on Iranian state TV that Iran had secretly bought spare parts so it could rebuild the reactor if it wanted to.

Since then, the IAEA says its inspectors haven’t been able to properly monitor the site. Iran has restricted access, and the agency says it’s lost “continuity of knowledge” about what’s happening with the reactor and how much heavy water is being stored.

Tensions Keep Rising

The airstrike on Arak is another sign of just how tense things are getting between Israel and Iran. While Israel says these attacks are to prevent Iran from getting closer to building a bomb, others — including international bodies — are worried this could lead to more conflict or even war.

For now, Arak remains out of operation, but the damage has been done — both to the site and to already fragile regional stability. Whether this will lead to more military action or push both sides back to the negotiating table remains to be seen.

