Satya Nadella Issues Big Statement After Elon Musk’s ‘OpenAI Will Eat Microsoft Alive’ Comment: ‘People Have Been Trying…’

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has responded to Tesla chief Elon Musk’s warning that OpenAI could “eat” Microsoft alive, following the rollout of GPT-5 across Microsoft’s platforms.

Musk’s comment came soon after the launch of ChatGPT-5, with the billionaire claiming that his own company’s AI model, Grok 4, is far superior to OpenAI’s latest creation. Musk is the founder of xAI, the company behind Grok.

Earlier, Nadella announced that GPT-5 is now available across several Microsoft services, including Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot, GitHub Copilot, and Azure AI Foundry. “It’s the most capable model yet from our partners at OpenAI, bringing powerful new advances in reasoning, coding, and chat, all trained on Azure,” he said.

Nadella highlighted that it had been just two and a half years since OpenAI CEO Sam Altman joined him in Redmond to unveil GPT-4 in Bing, calling the progress since then “incredible.” He added, “The pace of progress is only accelerating, and I can’t wait to see what developers, enterprises, and consumers will do with this latest breakthrough.”

Reacting to the announcement, Musk posted on X, “OpenAI is going to eat Microsoft alive.” Nadella responded with a light-hearted remark: “People have been trying for 50 years and that’s the fun of it! Each day you learn something new and innovate, partner, and compete. Excited for Grok 4 on Azure and looking forward to Grok 5!”

In related news, Cursor AI, an AI-powered code editor built on Visual Studio Code, announced GPT-5 integration, describing it as “the most intelligent coding model our team has tested” and making it available for free “for the time being.”

