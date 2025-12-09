Saudi Arabia Eases Alcohol Rules: Here’s Who Can Buy And What You Need To Know

Saudi Arabia is relaxing its strict alcohol regulations for non-Muslim foreign residents, allowing purchases, but only for those earning above a specific income threshold. The kingdom, where Islam is the official state religion, has long shaped its laws around the Quran, including restrictions on alcohol and other intoxicants. Many practicing Muslims abstain from alcohol entirely. While Saudi Arabia has reversed some longstanding bans, such as the prohibition on women driving, alcohol restrictions have largely remained strict.

Can You Buy Alcohol In Saudi Arabia? Eligibility Explained

According to reports, non-Muslim foreigners must earn more than 50,000 riyals (approximately $13,300) per month to qualify for alcohol purchases. For context, the average monthly salary in Saudi Arabia is 10,250 riyals ($2,750), according to a report from a Saudi law firm.

Prospective buyers are required to present a salary certificate proving their income to gain entry into the kingdom’s sole liquor store, located in Riyadh, according to a Bloomberg report.

Also Read: Zohran Mamdani Relocates To ‘Trump-Proof’ New York Amid Rising ICE Crackdowns, Raising Stakes For Politician’s Safety

Liquor Stores Expand Access in Riyadh

The Riyadh liquor store, which opened last year, initially sold alcohol exclusively to foreign diplomats. It has now extended access to non-Muslim residents with premium residency status.

Saudi Arabia’s Premium Residency program, or “Saudi Green Card,” is open to foreign skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, talents, and investors who have resided in the country for at least 30 months over a five-year period, according to the Saudi Visa website.

Previously, customers had to register for shopping slots via a mobile app, receive a clearance code from the foreign ministry, and adhere to monthly purchase quotas. A similar system remains in place, sources told Bloomberg, with purchases now managed through a point-based system that sets monthly allowances.

Alcohol Access Part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030

This move aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader Vision 2030 plan, which aims to transform Riyadh into a competitive hub for international business and investment. Expanding access for wealthy foreign residents is part of the kingdom’s efforts to increase its foreign population and attract global talent.

Also Read: War Brewing Between Japan And China? New Base, Radar Incident Involving J-15 Fighter Jets & Furious Taiwan Remarks – Situation Explained