LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘SCO Has Grown Into Significant Force In Promoting…,’ Says Chinese Envoy To India

‘SCO Has Grown Into Significant Force In Promoting…,’ Says Chinese Envoy To India

India on Monday joined other member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to deepen cooperation in the field of Artificial Intelligence

SCO Summit in Tianjin (X/@narendramodi)
SCO Summit in Tianjin (X/@narendramodi)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 1, 2025 15:30:39 IST

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong said on Monday that SCO summit had served to build consensus and chalk a blueprint for development.

“President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan held a welcoming banquet for the international dignitaries attending SCO summit in China. President Xi Jinping stressed that the SCO has grown into a significant force in promoting a new type of international relations and building a community with a shared future for humanity. This Summit is tasked with an important mission: to build consensus among all parties, ignite momentum for cooperation, and draw up a blueprint for development. It is believed that with the collective efforts of all parties, this Summit will be a complete success and the SCO will play an even greater role.”

India on Monday joined other member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to deepen cooperation in the field of Artificial Intelligence, highlighting the strategic importance of the emerging technology in transforming societies and economies.

The Tianjin Declaration of the SCO Council of Heads of States, which was signed and adopted at the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit today, outlines commitments among member states on Artificial Intelligence, among other areas. The SCO grouping has 10 member states, two observer states, and 14 dialogue partners.

The Tianjin Declaration building on the UN General Assembly Resolution on Strengthening International Cooperation in the Field of Artificial Intelligence Capacity Building, emphasised that “all countries have equal rights to develop and use artificial intelligence.”The SCO member countries, which includes India, expressed their readiness to work together to prevent risks in order to continuously improve the security, accountability, reliability, transparency, inclusiveness, trustworthiness and fairness of artificial intelligence technologies for the benefit of all humanity.In this regard, they advocated for the implementation of the Roadmap for the Implementation of the SCO Member States’ Cooperation Programme on Artificial Intelligence Development (Chengdu, 12 June 2025).

Chinese President Xi Jinping had also in his keynote speech at the Tianjing summit proposed that SCO member states boost cooperation in a wide range of areas including energy, infrastructure, digital economy, science and tech innovation and artificial intelligence. Notably, a humanoid AI robot, Xiao was deployed to assist media personnel and summit attendees with various tasks at the Tianjin Summit. Xiao’s presence at the SCO Summit garnered significant attention, with the robot’s humanoid design and advanced capabilities sparking interest and admiration.

With inputs from ANI

ALSO READ: SCO Summit 2025: China’s Xi Jinping Issues Big Statement Amid Trump Tariffs, Says ‘Must Oppose Cold War Mentality…’

Tags: chinaSCO Summit 2025

RELATED News

Ukrainian Children Begin School In Underground Bunkers To Escape Russian Strikes
Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani America’s Highest Civilian Honor
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War

LATEST NEWS

Good News For Railway Employees! SBI And Indian Railways Signs MoU For Higher Insurance Coverage
Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
‘SCO Has Grown Into Significant Force In Promoting…,’ Says Chinese Envoy To India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘SCO Has Grown Into Significant Force In Promoting…,’ Says Chinese Envoy To India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘SCO Has Grown Into Significant Force In Promoting…,’ Says Chinese Envoy To India
‘SCO Has Grown Into Significant Force In Promoting…,’ Says Chinese Envoy To India
‘SCO Has Grown Into Significant Force In Promoting…,’ Says Chinese Envoy To India
‘SCO Has Grown Into Significant Force In Promoting…,’ Says Chinese Envoy To India

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?