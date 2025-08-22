LIVE TV
SCO Summit China 2025: From PM Modi To Putin, Who All Will Join Xi Jinping In Tianjin?

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit will be hosted in Tianjin, China, on August 31 and September 1. Top leaders including Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi, and Vladimir Putin will join more than 20 nations in the high-profile meeting. The summit is expected to conclude with the signing of the Tianjin Declaration and new announcements from China.

SCO Summit 2025 in Tianjin: Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, and world leaders to sign Tianjin Declaration. Photos/X.
SCO Summit 2025 in Tianjin: Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, and world leaders to sign Tianjin Declaration. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 22, 2025 11:20:01 IST

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit is all set to return to China. The high-profile summit is happening in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1. According to reports, more than 20 countries’ leaders will take part in the high-profile meeting.

Who All Are Going to SCO in China?

Prominent leaders of the bloc are said to participate in the summit, according to China’s Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin/ These include Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and others.

Leaders of various international organisations are also due to attend the event including the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

It is expected that Chinese President Xi Jinping will announce new measures backing the SCO on the occasion, said Liu, according to Reuters. The visiting leaders will sign and publish the Tianjin Declaration, he added.

Key Leaders Expected at SCO Summit 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi – India
President Vladimir Putin – Russia
President Xi Jinping  – China
President Masoud Pezeshkian – Iran
Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar – Pakistan
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan – Turkey
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim – Malaysia
Secretary General António Guterres – United Nations

Why PM Modi’s Participation in SCO is Important?

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong underscored the significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in the upcoming summit, calling it “very important” for both the SCO and India-China relations.

Also Read: Chinese Envoy Issues Big Statement, Says India, China To Set Up Two Groups On Border Issue, All You Need To Know

“The visit of Prime Minister Modi to China will be a very important event not only for the SCO but for the bilateral relationship between the two countries. A working group from China and India are preparing to make this visit a successful one. We attach great importance to this visit,” Xu told reporters on Thursday.

Wang Yi Visits India Days Before SCO Summit

The Ambassador also highlighted the outcomes of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to New Delhi earlier this week. Wang co-chaired the 24th round of the Special Representatives’ Dialogue on the Boundary Question with India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on August 19. He also held bilateral discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This time, during the Chinese FM visit to India, he had a very important talk with Mr. Doval on the boundary issue. They reached a consensus on 10 points. Two groups will be set up by our two sides over the border issue. One group will be for border delimitation into appropriate sectors. The second group will focus on proper management of the border and border areas,” Xu said.

Also Read: ‘Silence Only Emboldens The Bully’: What China Said In Support Of India Against Trump Tariffs

Tags: chinaSCO summitSCO Summit 2025 Tianjin

SCO Summit China 2025: From PM Modi To Putin, Who All Will Join Xi Jinping In Tianjin?

SCO Summit China 2025: From PM Modi To Putin, Who All Will Join Xi Jinping In Tianjin?
SCO Summit China 2025: From PM Modi To Putin, Who All Will Join Xi Jinping In Tianjin?
SCO Summit China 2025: From PM Modi To Putin, Who All Will Join Xi Jinping In Tianjin?
SCO Summit China 2025: From PM Modi To Putin, Who All Will Join Xi Jinping In Tianjin?

