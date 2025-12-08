‘Send Usha Back’ Backlash Erupts After JD Vance Calls Mass Migration ‘Theft Of The American Dream’

US Vice President JD Vance is facing massive backlash online after claiming that mass migration is the “theft of the American Dream,” a remark critics have slammed as xenophobic and hypocritical pointing to the fact that his wife, Usha Vance, is the daughter of Indian immigrants.

The controversy exploded after Vance posted on X that mass migration strips opportunities from American workers, alleging that research disproving his stance was funded by “people getting rich off the old system.” Soon after, furious social media users began circulating the phrase “Send Usha Back,” calling Vance’s position contradictory.

Writer Wajahat Ali responded sharply, saying:

“That means you have to send Usha, her Indian family, and your biracial kids back to India.”

Mass migration is theft of the American Dream. It has always been this way, and every position paper, think tank piece, and econometric study suggesting otherwise is paid for by the people getting rich off of the old system. https://t.co/O4sv8oxPVO — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 7, 2025







Another user commented,

“Let us know when you buy the plane tickets. You must lead by example.”

Others questioned Usha’s silence on her husband’s rhetoric, asking why she “is allowing the mockery of her ethnicity and religion.”

Not the First Time Vance Has Sparked Outrage

This latest uproar follows Vance’s recent comments on the New York Post podcast, where he said it was “totally reasonable and acceptable” for Americans to prefer neighbors who share their race, language, or skin color. He also suggested that a returning Trump administration planned to deport “as many [undocumented migrants] as we possibly can.”

The controversy has also revived a separate storm over his remarks about religion, where Vance said he hopes his Hindu wife will one day convert to Christianity. He later clarified that Usha has “no plans to convert” and that he respects her beliefs.

Part of Broader Immigration Crackdown

The uproar comes as the Trump administration escalates nationwide immigration restrictions. On December 3, 2025, USCIS suspended all immigration applications including green cards, citizenship and asylum from 19 “high-risk” countries, citing national security concerns following the fatal shooting of a National Guard member by an Afghan asylum seeker in Washington, D.C.

The move has frozen more than 2.2 million pending asylum cases, prompting widespread criticism from civil rights groups who say the government is weaponizing policy against immigrants.

Vance Under Intensified Scrutiny

Critics say Vance has positioned himself as a hardline voice on immigration while benefiting from the very system he condemns. The “Send Usha Back” slogan has now turned into a viral rallying cry against what many call the double standards and performative nationalism of the administration.

Despite the backlash, Vance has not walked back his remarks and continues to defend the immigration crackdown as essential to national security and economic opportunity.

