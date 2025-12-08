LIVE TV
Home > World > Thailand Launches Fresh Air Strikes On Cambodia After Mutual Ceasefire-Violation Claims; Several Injured- What We Know So Far

Thailand Launches Fresh Air Strikes On Cambodia After Mutual Ceasefire-Violation Claims; Several Injured- What We Know So Far

Thailand launched fresh air strikes on Cambodia after both nations accused each other of violating a ceasefire near the disputed Preah Vihear border area. A Thai soldier was killed, several injured, and hundreds fled as tensions threaten renewed conflict.

Thailand launched fresh air strikes on Cambodia. (Photo: X/@RT_com)
Thailand launched fresh air strikes on Cambodia. (Photo: X/@RT_com)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 8, 2025 07:58:10 IST

Thailand Launches Fresh Air Strikes On Cambodia After Mutual Ceasefire-Violation Claims; Several Injured- What We Know So Far

Tensions escalated sharply along the Thailand-Cambodia border on Monday after the Royal Thai Army confirmed launching air strikes in response to what it claimed were Cambodian artillery attacks. The confrontation marks the most serious flare-up since the July conflict that claimed at least 43 lives and displaced more than 300,000 people before a ceasefire was agreed upon.

Air Strikes Triggered After Ceasefire Breach Accusations

Thai army spokesman Major General Winthai Suvaree said that fighter jets were deployed after Cambodian artillery fire struck the Anupong military base, killing a Thai soldier and injuring two others. In retaliation, the Royal Thai Air Force reportedly dropped as many as eight bombs on Cambodian positions, including border-area casinos allegedly being used for military operations.

Cambodia, however, has denied opening fire and accused Thailand of violating the truce first.



Cambodia’s Version of Events

According to a statement from the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence, Thai forces fired multiple rounds including tank shells at approximately 5:04 a.m. near the An Ses area of Preah Vihear Province, targeting zones around historic temple sites such as Preah Vihear and Tamoan Thom Temple. Cambodia claims its troops did not retaliate and has requested the ASEAN Observer Team to investigate.

Flashpoint Near Preah Vihear Temple

The exchange of heavy artillery and subsequent air strikes occurred near the disputed Preah Vihear temple, a UNESCO-protected site that has been at the heart of border tensions for decades. Several soldiers on both sides were reportedly injured, and hundreds of villagers have begun fleeing the area amid fears of renewed war.

Ceasefire Brokered by Trump and Anwar Ibrahim Under Strain

This latest escalation comes months after a five-day war in July, during which heavy shelling and air assaults left dozens dead. An expanded ceasefire agreement was signed in Kuala Lumpur in October, mediated by U.S. President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, but Monday’s confrontations have placed that peace accord in jeopardy.

Regional Stability at Risk

The renewed border violence raises concerns over the possibility of broader military conflict in Southeast Asia. Diplomatic channels are reportedly being reactivated, but neither side has shown willingness to de-escalate immediately.

What Is the Cambodian–Thai Border Dispute?

The Cambodian–Thai border dispute is a long-standing territorial conflict rooted in colonial-era mapping by France that left several sections of the border undemarcated, particularly around the Preah Vihear temple. In 1962, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that the temple belongs to Cambodia, but it left surrounding land unresolved creating overlapping claims.

Tensions resurfaced violently in 2008–2011 and again in 2025, fueled by nationalism and strategic military interests. The region remains one of Southeast Asia’s most sensitive geopolitical flashpoints.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m A Little Bit Disappointed’, Donald Trump Says Zelenskyy ‘Not Ready’ To Sign US Peace Deal For Ukraine-Russia War

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 7:58 AM IST
Tags: Cambodia border conflict thailand Thailand air strikes Thailand Cambodia ceasefire violation

Thailand Launches Fresh Air Strikes On Cambodia After Mutual Ceasefire-Violation Claims; Several Injured- What We Know So Far

Thailand Launches Fresh Air Strikes On Cambodia After Mutual Ceasefire-Violation Claims; Several Injured- What We Know So Far

QUICK LINKS