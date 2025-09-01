LIVE TV
Home > World > SCO Summit: Putin Waited 10 Minutes For PM Modi, Then Spoke With Him For 45 Minutes In His Car, Here Is What They Discussed

SCO Summit: Putin Waited 10 Minutes For PM Modi, Then Spoke With Him For 45 Minutes In His Car, Here Is What They Discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin showcased their close camaraderie at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China. The two leaders shared warm moments, including a heartfelt hug and a joint ride in Putin’s Aurus Senat limousine.

PM Modi and Vladimir Putin share warm moments at SCO Summit in Tianjin, discuss India-Russia ties and Ukraine peace efforts. Photo/X-PM Modi.
PM Modi and Vladimir Putin share warm moments at SCO Summit in Tianjin, discuss India-Russia ties and Ukraine peace efforts. Photo/X-PM Modi.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 1, 2025 15:10:20 IST

The bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin was on full display at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China. The two leaders shared warm moments, including a heartfelt hug and a ride together in Putin’s official Aurus Senat limousine to their bilateral meeting. Russian President Vladimir Putin waited for about 10 minutes for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that he could join him in his car ride as per sources.

Putin Wanted To Travel With Prime Minister Narendra Modi

As per ANI, Putin desired to travel together with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the SCO conference venue to the bilateral meeting hotel (situated at a distance from the SCO conference venue).

Also Read: SCO Summit 2025: China’s Xi Jinping Issues Big Statement Amid Trump Tariffs, Says ‘Must Oppose Cold War Mentality…’

Then both leaders travelled together in his car conversing on various issues. They reportedly spent another 45 minutes in the car even after reaching the bilateral meeting venue.

In a post on X, PM Modi acknowledged his special interaction with the Russian President, “After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful.”

PM Modi-Putin Speak On India-Russia Strategic Partnership 

After this, both leaders had a full bilateral meeting which went on for over an hour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as ‘excellent’.

PM Modi during the meeting at the SCO sidelines said that they discussed ways to deepen relations across all bilateral sectors and the situation in Ukraine.

In a post on X, he said, “Had an excellent meeting with President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin. Discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in all sectors, including trade, fertilisers, space, security and culture. We exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Our Special and Privileged

Strategic Partnership remains a vital pillar of regional and global stability.”

PM Modi On Ukraine-Russia War

During the meeting, both leaders discussed bilateral ties including in the economic, financial and energy sectors. The two leaders also discussed regional and global issues, including the latest developments concerning Ukraine. 

PM Modi reiterated his support for the recent initiatives that have been taken to address the conflict in Ukraine and emphasized the need to expedite a cessation of the conflict and find a durable peace settlement. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: PM Modi’s SCO Summit Speech Called Out Pakistan Over Terror, Here’s What He Said

Tags: pm modi china visitputinSCO Summit 2025

SCO Summit: Putin Waited 10 Minutes For PM Modi, Then Spoke With Him For 45 Minutes In His Car, Here Is What They Discussed

SCO Summit: Putin Waited 10 Minutes For PM Modi, Then Spoke With Him For 45 Minutes In His Car, Here Is What They Discussed

