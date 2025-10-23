LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
Home > World > Shashi Tharoor Slams Donald Trump, Tells Him To Refrain From Commenting On India’s Russian Oil Policy, ‘Shouldn’t Tell What India Will Do’

Shashi Tharoor Slams Donald Trump, Tells Him To Refrain From Commenting On India’s Russian Oil Policy, ‘Shouldn’t Tell What India Will Do’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticised US President Donald Trump for speaking on India’s behalf regarding Russian oil imports. Tharoor said India makes its own decisions and urged Trump to exercise restraint. The remarks came after Trump claimed India would cut Russian oil imports by the end of 2025.

Shashi Tharoor slams Trump for commenting on India’s Russian oil imports; India denies any agreement. Photo: X.
Shashi Tharoor slams Trump for commenting on India’s Russian oil imports; India denies any agreement. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 23, 2025 21:30:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shashi Tharoor Slams Donald Trump, Tells Him To Refrain From Commenting On India’s Russian Oil Policy, ‘Shouldn’t Tell What India Will Do’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday criticised US President Donald Trump for making statements on India’s behalf regarding imports of Russian crude oil. Speaking to news agency ANI, Tharoor said that New Delhi does not represent Washington and urged Trump to exercise similar restraint in commenting on India’s decisions.

“I don’t really think it’s appropriate for Trump to be making announcements about India’s decisions. I think India will make announcements about its decisions. We don’t tell the world what Trump will do. I think Trump should not be telling the world what India will do,” Tharoor said.

Donald Trump Claims India Will Cut Russian Oil Imports

The Congress leader’s remarks followed statements made by Trump on Thursday, in which the US president claimed that India would significantly reduce its imports of Russian oil by the end of the year.

You Might Be Interested In

Describing the reduction as a gradual process, Trump stated, “India, as you know, told me that they would stop. It is a process; you can’t just stop it. But by the end of the year, they will be down to almost nothing. That’s a big thing, that is almost 40 per cent of the oil. India has been great. Spoke to Prime Minister Modi yesterday and they have been absolutely great,” he said during a press interaction at the White House.

Also Read: Who Is Paul Kapur? Indian-Origin Man Sworn In As Top US Diplomat For South And Central Asian Affairs

India Denies Any Agreement

India, however, has denied agreeing to such a reduction, stressing that its energy policy focuses on stable prices and secure supplies to protect domestic consumers.

Responding to queries about whether there was a discussion or telephone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal previously stated, “I am not aware of any conversation yesterday between the two leaders.”

Donald Trump’s Reiterates Claims on India’s Decision To Buy Russian Oil

This is not the first time Trump has made assertions about India’s policy decisions. Following the US imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, he repeatedly claimed to have spoken with his “good friend” Prime Minister Modi, who, according to Trump, assured him that India would halt oil imports from Moscow.

Also Read: US Imposes Sanctions On Russia’s Two Largest Oil Companies After Moscow Holds Nuclear Drills

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 9:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-1india newsshashi tharoorWorld news

RELATED News

UPDATE 2-Super Micro cuts first-quarter revenue forecast on delivery delays

BRIEF-Agi Infra Approves Raising Of Funds Of Up To 5 Billion Rupees

UK Police Arrests Three Men On Suspicion Of Spying For Russia

PREVIEW-Soccer-Injuries and form struggles shape first El Clasico of the season

Indian-Origin Founder & IIT Alumnus Offers Jobs To Laid-Off Meta Techies, Sudarshan Kamath Lures Talent With Huge Salaries

LATEST NEWS

Ahead of the Day of the Dead, a special day to honour departed pets

US sanctions Russian oil majors over Ukraine, prompting jitters in India and China

FILE: Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028

Pawan Kalyan’s ‘They Call Him OG’ Hits This OTT Platform: When And Where To Watch

Two federal judges say use of AI led to errors in US court rulings

Starbucks workers union to begin voting on strike amid stalled contract talks

Melinkova crowned all-around champion in Jakarta

Shashi Tharoor Slams Donald Trump, Tells Him To Refrain From Commenting On India’s Russian Oil Policy, ‘Shouldn’t Tell What India Will Do’

NBA's Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier among dozens arrested in illegal gambling probe

David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal

Shashi Tharoor Slams Donald Trump, Tells Him To Refrain From Commenting On India’s Russian Oil Policy, ‘Shouldn’t Tell What India Will Do’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shashi Tharoor Slams Donald Trump, Tells Him To Refrain From Commenting On India’s Russian Oil Policy, ‘Shouldn’t Tell What India Will Do’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shashi Tharoor Slams Donald Trump, Tells Him To Refrain From Commenting On India’s Russian Oil Policy, ‘Shouldn’t Tell What India Will Do’
Shashi Tharoor Slams Donald Trump, Tells Him To Refrain From Commenting On India’s Russian Oil Policy, ‘Shouldn’t Tell What India Will Do’
Shashi Tharoor Slams Donald Trump, Tells Him To Refrain From Commenting On India’s Russian Oil Policy, ‘Shouldn’t Tell What India Will Do’
Shashi Tharoor Slams Donald Trump, Tells Him To Refrain From Commenting On India’s Russian Oil Policy, ‘Shouldn’t Tell What India Will Do’

QUICK LINKS