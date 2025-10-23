LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana Bihar Elections ind vs aus 2nd odi
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Paul Kapur? Indian-Origin Man Sworn In As Top US Diplomat For South And Central Asian Affairs

Who Is Paul Kapur? Indian-Origin Man Sworn In As Top US Diplomat For South And Central Asian Affairs

Born in New Delhi to an Indian father and an American mother, Kapur has a strong academic and professional background in international security.

Paul Kapur
Paul Kapur

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 23, 2025 15:46:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Paul Kapur? Indian-Origin Man Sworn In As Top US Diplomat For South And Central Asian Affairs

Indian-American author and security expert Paul Kapur has officially taken charge as the new Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the US Department of State. His appointment was confirmed in a social media post by the Bureau late Wednesday night.

“Welcome to @State_SCA, Assistant Secretary Paul Kapur! This morning Dr Kapur was officially sworn in as the Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs,” the post said.

As Assistant Secretary, Kapur will oversee the United States’ diplomatic engagement and strategic partnerships in countries across South and Central Asia, including India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Maldives, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. He succeeds Donald Lu, who held the position since 2021.

Born in New Delhi to an Indian father and an American mother, Kapur has a strong academic and professional background in international security. He served as a professor in the Department of National Security Affairs at the US Naval Postgraduate School and is currently a visiting fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.

From 2020 to 2021, Kapur was part of the State Department’s Policy Planning Staff, where he worked on South and Central Asia issues, Indo-Pacific strategy, and US-India relations. He is also a widely published author, focusing on South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region, nuclear weapons, deterrence, and Islamist militancy.

In his book, ‘Jihad as Grand Strategy: Islamist Militancy, National Security, and the Pakistani State,’ Kapur argued that Pakistan’s use of jihad was not due to instability, but a deliberate strategy by the government.

Kapur holds a Bachelor’s degree from Amherst College and earned his PhD from the University of Chicago. His appointment is seen as a significant step in strengthening US diplomatic efforts in the region, given his deep expertise in South and Central Asian security and strategic affairs.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Three Dead After Indian-Origin Trucker High On Drugs Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles In US, See Dashcam Footage

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 3:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-10paul kapurunites states

RELATED News

Agricultural equipment maker Lindsay misses Q4 revenue estimates, sees soft demand 

UPDATE 1-Lazard's third-quarter profit rises on resurgence in dealmaking

FRENCH CIVIL COURT: TOTALENERGIES COULD BE FINED 10 THOUSAND EUROS PER DAY FOR EACH DAY IT DOES NOT REMOVE SUCH STATEMENTS, FOR 180 DAYS MAXIMUM

UPDATE 1-In boost to planemaker COMAC, Brunei allows China-made jets

Meta Layoffs AI: Why Is Mark Zuckerberg Cutting Hundreds Of Jobs From Its AI Division? Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang Gives This Reason

LATEST NEWS

IBM shares fall as cloud slowdown triggers investor anxiety

Hafele Profin Aluminium Profile Range Redefines Modern Kitchens with Stack Modular Shelving

Did Prabhas Bulk Up For Bahubali By Eating 20 Eggs Every Single Day? Truth Behind His ‘Frustrating’ Diet Finally Revealed

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 32): Mumbai Meteors qualify for Semi-Finals with win over Chennai Blitz

IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Set to Run Special Trains For Chhath Puja 2025

Karan Johar’s Shocking Confession: Reveals Losing Virginity At 26, Janhvi Kapoor Left Speechless By His Bold Admission

Who Is Paul Kapur? Indian-Origin Man Sworn In As Top US Diplomat For South And Central Asian Affairs

Tesla’s big gamble that introducing new models no longer matters

Chicago Fire, Portland Timbers advance with MLS Cup wild card wins

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Diwali Turns Deadly As 14 Children Go Blind After Playing With Carbide Gun, 120+ Injured

Who Is Paul Kapur? Indian-Origin Man Sworn In As Top US Diplomat For South And Central Asian Affairs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Paul Kapur? Indian-Origin Man Sworn In As Top US Diplomat For South And Central Asian Affairs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Paul Kapur? Indian-Origin Man Sworn In As Top US Diplomat For South And Central Asian Affairs
Who Is Paul Kapur? Indian-Origin Man Sworn In As Top US Diplomat For South And Central Asian Affairs
Who Is Paul Kapur? Indian-Origin Man Sworn In As Top US Diplomat For South And Central Asian Affairs
Who Is Paul Kapur? Indian-Origin Man Sworn In As Top US Diplomat For South And Central Asian Affairs

QUICK LINKS