Home > World > Sheikh Hasina's Stay In India: S Jaishankar Gives Big Update, Says 'She Can Stay For As Long As…'

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has said Sheikh Hasina’s stay in India is tied to the “circumstances” under which she arrived last year after fleeing violent unrest in Bangladesh. His remarks come amid Dhaka’s push for her extradition following a tribunal court sentencing her to death over alleged “crimes against humanity.”

Jaishankar says Sheikh Hasina’s stay in India depends on circumstances as Bangladesh seeks her extradition after death sentence. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 6, 2025 16:59:59 IST

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday said that the continued stay of Sheikh Hasina depends on the “certain circumstance” under which she arrived in India in August last year. Speaking at a Leadership Summit, Jaishankar was asked whether Hasina would be allowed to remain in India indefinitely. He replied, “That’s a different issue, isn’t it?”

He pointed out that Hasina, who fled to New Delhi after violent student protests and the collapse of her government, had come to India under specific conditions.

“And, you know, I think that circumstance clearly sort of is a factor in what happens to her. But again, that is something which she has to make up her mind,” he added.

Death Sentence For Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh 

On November 17, a Bangladesh tribunal court sentenced Hasina to death, ruling her guilty of committing “crimes against humanity” during the 2024 student uprising.

The court also handed a death sentence to former interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who cooperated with investigators and pleaded guilty in July, received a five-year prison term.

Following the verdict, Hasina rejected all allegations, calling the judgment “rigged”, “politically motivated” and delivered by a “kangaroo court.”

Bangladesh Invokes Extradition Treaty, Seeks Sheikh Hasina’s Return

After the sentencing, Bangladesh formally requested India to extradite Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, arguing that New Delhi was obligated under the existing extradition treaty.

India acknowledged the developments, noting the verdict delivered in Dhaka. In its statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country.”

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 4:59 PM IST
