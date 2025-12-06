Putin Slams Pakistan’s Narrative, Stands By Taliban’s Counter Terror Operations

In a personal interview with the India Today Group, Vladimir Putin described Taliban’s rule over Afghanistan as a ‘fact of life’ and added that the group was even in conflict with ISIL, the terrorism of which is directly opposite to Islamabad’s claim of militants in Kabul planning attacks on Pakistan.

What Did Putin Say About Pakistan Taliban Conflict?

Putin mentioned that the Taliban had managed to cut down the opium production by around 90 percent and he took this as a sign of a major change in the regime and a suppression of the illegal drug trade. He considers these reforms as an encouragement and an opening of the path for the Taliban to eliminate the extremist threats and to usher in peace in the country. In displaying such a strong endorsement of Taliban’s efforts, Putin has in effect refuted the accusations that Pakistan has made against the group of secretly harboring insurgents like Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) who carry out attacks across the border. Islamabad had characterized the Taliban Kabul connection as being involved in cross border terrorism and even hinted at external support for insurgent groups including alleged Indian involvement to destabilize Pakistan. But Putin rejected these assertions, declaring that the Taliban ‘has control of the situation’ in Afghanistan and that it would be necessary for the international community to engage with the real leaders instead of relying on what he referred to as misleading narratives.

The Timing Of Putin’s Comments Is Crucial

Putin’s comments are made at a crucial time when the relations of Pakistan and Afghanistan are becoming more and more strained. Islamabad has issued warnings on several occasions concerning the militants who are using the Afghan territory to attack the Pakistani territory, which has raised security concerns in the region. On the other hand, Kabul with the support of Russia maintains that it is seriously combating terrorism and narcotics, which if proven true, might change the world’s view of the Taliban regime. At the same time, Russia has given its formal recognition to the Taliban government and hence, Moscow’s endorsement adds not only diplomatic but also moral support to Kabul’s position and challenges the accusations made by Pakistan against the Afghan government time and again.

