LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games donald trump pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games donald trump pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games donald trump pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games donald trump pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games donald trump pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games donald trump pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Putin Slams Pakistan’s Narrative, Stands By Taliban’s Counter Terror Operations

Putin Slams Pakistan’s Narrative, Stands By Taliban’s Counter Terror Operations

Vladimir Putin asserted that the Taliban is effectively fighting terrorism and also controlling security, thus standing against Pakistan’s allegations regarding Afghanistan. His statements give a strength to the Taliban’s global legitimacy and at the same time directly confront Islamabad’s narrative of cross border militancy which it has maintained for a long time.

(Image Credit: ANI/ Reuters)
(Image Credit: ANI/ Reuters)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 6, 2025 08:34:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Putin Slams Pakistan’s Narrative, Stands By Taliban’s Counter Terror Operations

In a personal interview with the India Today Group, Vladimir Putin described Taliban’s rule over Afghanistan as a ‘fact of life’ and added that the group was even in conflict with ISIL, the terrorism of which is directly opposite to Islamabad’s claim of militants in Kabul planning attacks on Pakistan.

What Did Putin Say About Pakistan Taliban Conflict? 

Putin mentioned that the Taliban had managed to cut down the opium production by around 90 percent and he took this as a sign of a major change in the regime and a suppression of the illegal drug trade. He considers these reforms as an encouragement and an opening of the path for the Taliban to eliminate the extremist threats and to usher in peace in the country. In displaying such a strong endorsement of Taliban’s efforts, Putin has in effect refuted the accusations that Pakistan has made against the group of secretly harboring insurgents like Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) who carry out attacks across the border. Islamabad had characterized the Taliban Kabul connection as being involved in cross border terrorism and even hinted at external support for insurgent groups including alleged Indian involvement to destabilize Pakistan. But Putin rejected these assertions, declaring that the Taliban ‘has control of the situation’ in Afghanistan and that it would be necessary for the international community to engage with the real leaders instead of relying on what he referred to as misleading narratives.

The Timing Of Putin’s Comments Is Crucial

Putin’s comments are made at a crucial time when the relations of Pakistan and Afghanistan are becoming more and more strained. Islamabad has issued warnings on several occasions concerning the militants who are using the Afghan territory to attack the Pakistani territory, which has raised security concerns in the region. On the other hand, Kabul with the support of Russia maintains that it is seriously combating terrorism and narcotics, which if proven true, might change the world’s view of the Taliban regime. At the same time, Russia has given its formal recognition to the Taliban government and hence, Moscow’s endorsement adds not only diplomatic but also moral support to Kabul’s position and challenges the accusations made by Pakistan against the Afghan government time and again.

Also Read: Pakistan, Afghanistan Exchange Heavy Fire Along Border Amid Rising Tensions: Here’s What We Know

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 8:34 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-1pakistan afghanistan clashputin in indiaputin on pak talibanputin on pak taliban conflict

RELATED News

Pakistan, Afghanistan Exchange Heavy Fire Along Border Amid Rising Tensions: Here’s What We Know

JD Vance Issues Big Statement After His Wife Usha Vance Spotted Without Wedding Ring, Says His Marriage Remains…

Watch: US President Donald Trump Awarded First-Ever FIFA Peace Prize At 2026 World Cup Draw

Why Elon Musk’s X Has Been Slapped With $140 Million Fine in Europe? All You Need To Know

Putin Commits To Peak Performance At Kudankulam Nuclear Facility, Says ‘Russia Will Be A Reliable Supplier’

LATEST NEWS

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Dew Likely To Impact The Match? Check Weather Report Of ACA-VDCA Stadium In Vizag

Putin Slams Pakistan’s Narrative, Stands By Taliban’s Counter Terror Operations

Dhurandhar Day 1 Box Office: Massive ₹27 Cr Start Makes It Ranveer’s Biggest Opener

Are Flights Back on Track? Delhi Airport Releases Advisory as IndiGo Recovers and Operations Steadily Return to Normal

Kashmir To Delhi: India Braces For Severe Cold Waves And Snowfall- Weather Advisory Warns Of Snow In The Hills, Cold Wave In The Plains

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: When Could Portugal Face Argentina At FIFA World Cup 2026?

Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations, Indian Railways To Bring Big Relief For Commuters, Set To Deploy…

EXCLUSIVE | MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli Fanboy: Pathum Nissanka Opens Up On IPL Dream And 2026 World Cup Preparations

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Complete List Of Team-Wise Groups Revealed, Check Here

Amit Shah Issues Big Statement, Says After Commonwealth Games, Ahmedabad Will Host Olympics In 2036

Putin Slams Pakistan’s Narrative, Stands By Taliban’s Counter Terror Operations

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Putin Slams Pakistan’s Narrative, Stands By Taliban’s Counter Terror Operations

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Putin Slams Pakistan’s Narrative, Stands By Taliban’s Counter Terror Operations
Putin Slams Pakistan’s Narrative, Stands By Taliban’s Counter Terror Operations
Putin Slams Pakistan’s Narrative, Stands By Taliban’s Counter Terror Operations
Putin Slams Pakistan’s Narrative, Stands By Taliban’s Counter Terror Operations

QUICK LINKS