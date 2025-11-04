LIVE TV
Home > World > Shein Imposes Global Ban on Sex Dolls After France Flags 'Childlike' Listings

Shein bans sex dolls globally after France flags childlike listings, prompting stricter monitoring, legal scrutiny, and public backlash before Paris launch.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 4, 2025 11:23:43 IST

The worldwide fast fashion retailer, Shein, has made a total ban on the sale of sex dolls through its online channels mandatory, and this comes as a major reaction to the listings of dolls that had a “childlike” appearance in France. The issue began when France’s consumer protection agency pinpointed some sex dolls available on Shein’s platform that were similar to children and classified their descriptions as probably child-pornographic content. 

Shein Responds with Swift Action

French authorities did not waste time in taking a drastic move against Shein; they threatened to cut off its access to the French market, just days before the opening of its first physical store in Paris. Shein, on the other hand, acted really fast by taking down all the related listings and photos, putting a worldwide ban on the sale of sex dolls, and closing down the adults’ category for review. The company explained that stricter supervision, keyword blacklists, and reinforced seller accountability measures are already being implemented to ensure such content cannot reappear.

Legal Scrutiny and Public Backlash

The scandal not only increased public scrutiny before the opening of Shein’s store in Paris but also resulted in the continuation of legal investigations into Shein and other retailers regarding the distribution of pornographic materials to minors that are accessible. The executives of Shein announced that they would not compromise on the fight against child exploitation and would also ensure that all the guilty parties were brought to justice. 

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 11:23 AM IST
Tags: BANchild exploitationchildlike dollsconsumer protectionfrancehome-hero-pos-5investigationParis storesex dollsshein

