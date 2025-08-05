Home > World > 114-Year-Old Doctor Becomes Japan’s Oldest Person – You Won’t Believe What She Still Does Daily

Shigeko Kagawa, 114, from Nara Prefecture has become Japan’s oldest living person, as confirmed by the Health Ministry. Kagawa, a retired physician who served during WWII, follows the death of 114-year-old Miyoko Hiroyasu. Known for her independence and energy, Kagawa embodies Japan’s longevity amid its deepening ageing crisis.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 5, 2025 11:12:52 IST

Shigeko Kagawa, 114, Japan’s Oldest Living Person: 114-year-old Shigeko Kagawa from Nara Prefecture is now the oldest living person in Japan, according to Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

The announcement was made on Monday, August 4, 2025, following the death of Miyoko Hiroyasu, who was also 114 at the time she died, according to a report by the Associated Press (AP).

Who is Shigeko Kagawa?

Shigeko Kagawa is a retired obstetrician and gynaecologist from central Japan. She graduated from medical school and then served as a physician at a hospital in Osaka during the Second World War. Kagawa retired at the age of 86 after dedicating decades to medicine before retiring from her family’s clinic.

Even after retirement, Kagawa is known for Japan’s famed longevity. She was 109 when she participated in the Tokyo 2021 Olympic torch relay, thus becoming one of the oldest torchbearers in Olympic history.

In 2023, she was asked about the secret to her long life, Kagawa said, “I don’t have any… I just play every day. My energy is my greatest asset. I go where I want, eat what I want and do what I want. I’m free and independent.”

Shigeko Kagawa Becomes Japan’s Oldest Person After Miyoko Hiroyasu

Before Kagawa, it was Miyoko Hiroyasu, who held the title of Japan’s oldest living person.

Hiroyasu, who was born in 1911 in Hiroshima Prefecture, passed away at the age of 114. She studied art in Tokyo and raised three children.

Hiroyasu like Kagawa, led an active and fulfilling life well into her later years. She spent her final days in a nursing home in Oita Prefecture,. In the later part of her life she was said to engage herself in reading newspapers, sketching, and playing card games.

Reflecting on her life during her 113th birthday, Hiroyasu said, “I am grateful to be healthy,” as reported by AP.

Japan Has A Ageing Population That Is Concerning For The Country

Japan is grappling with a significant demographic shift. The nation’s overall population has been steadily declining, while its elderly population continues to grow.

As of September 1, 2024, Japan’s total population stood at 36 million, with 29% aged 65 or older—the highest percentage of senior citizens in the world, according to the AP report.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications revealed that individuals aged 80 and above now make up 10% of the nation’s population. Additionally, Japan is home to over 95,000 centenarians – people aged 100 years or older.

