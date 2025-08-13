Sikh Man Brutally Attacked With Golf Club In Los Angeles: Here’s What Actually Happened

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has arrested a man accused of brutally attacking a 70-year-old Sikh man outside a Gurdwara in North Hollywood.

According to LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Bo Richard Vitagliano, is a homeless man with an extensive criminal history.

Vitagliano was tracked down using surveillance camera footage and arrested near Lankershim Boulevard and Arminta Street. Police say he had his bicycle with him, the same one witnesses reported seeing at the scene.

The incident took place last Monday near the Sikh Gurdwara of LA, at Lankershim Boulevard and Saticoy Street. Harpal Singh, the victim, had been out for a walk when he got into an argument with the suspect.

Witnesses told police they did not see how the altercation started but heard loud noises and then saw both men swinging metal objects at each other. Singh was allegedly struck multiple times with a golf club and was further attacked after falling to the ground. Bystanders managed to scare the suspect away by shouting at him.

Police revealed that Vitagliano has prior arrests for assault with a deadly weapon, narcotics, and illegal possession of weapons. His image was captured on surveillance cameras, which helped officers identify and locate him.

Harpal Singh is currently in critical condition. He has undergone three surgeries in the past week to treat broken facial bones and internal bleeding in the brain. Doctors say he remains under close observation.

