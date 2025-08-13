LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
Home > World > Sikh Man Brutally Attacked With Golf Club In Los Angeles: Here’s What Actually Happened

Sikh Man Brutally Attacked With Golf Club In Los Angeles: Here’s What Actually Happened

According to LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Bo Richard Vitagliano, is a homeless man with an extensive criminal history.

Sikh man, 70, brutally attacked with golf club in Los Angeles
Sikh man, 70, brutally attacked with golf club in Los Angeles

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 13, 2025 10:09:51 IST

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has arrested a man accused of brutally attacking a 70-year-old Sikh man outside a Gurdwara in North Hollywood.

According to LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Bo Richard Vitagliano, is a homeless man with an extensive criminal history.

Vitagliano was tracked down using surveillance camera footage and arrested near Lankershim Boulevard and Arminta Street. Police say he had his bicycle with him, the same one witnesses reported seeing at the scene.

The incident took place last Monday near the Sikh Gurdwara of LA, at Lankershim Boulevard and Saticoy Street. Harpal Singh, the victim, had been out for a walk when he got into an argument with the suspect.

Witnesses told police they did not see how the altercation started but heard loud noises and then saw both men swinging metal objects at each other. Singh was allegedly struck multiple times with a golf club and was further attacked after falling to the ground. Bystanders managed to scare the suspect away by shouting at him.

Police revealed that Vitagliano has prior arrests for assault with a deadly weapon, narcotics, and illegal possession of weapons. His image was captured on surveillance cameras, which helped officers identify and locate him.

Harpal Singh is currently in critical condition. He has undergone three surgeries in the past week to treat broken facial bones and internal bleeding in the brain. Doctors say he remains under close observation.

ALSO READ: DRDO’s Guest House Manager Arrested For Spying For Pakistan’s ISI: Here’s What We Know

Tags: home-hero-pos-7los angelesus

RELATED News

Donald Trump And Vladimir Putin To Meet At This Location In Alaska, White House Provides Big Update
Russia’s Putin Holds Call With North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Ahead Of Trump Meeting: Here’s What We Know
India Rejects International Court’s Jurisdiction On Indus Waters Treaty: Here’s What Happened
Elon Musk’s Grok Stirs Controversy, Calls Donald Trump ‘Most Notorious Criminal’ Due To This Reason
Why US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Said India Has Been ‘Recalcitrant’ In Trade Talks?

LATEST NEWS

WWE NXT Showdown August 12: Nia Jax Dominates, Tag Turmoil, and New Alliances Shake Up
Independence Day 2025: Jai Hind by Shayar Meet, Patriotic Anthem Honoring Operation Sindoor & 2025 Pahalgam Heroes
Just Two Days To Independence, What Happened On 13th August 1947?
Rajinikanth’s “Coolie” Hits ₹100 Crore Advance Sales, What’s Driving This Unstoppable Hype?
8th Pay Commission Delay Worries Over 1.2 Crore Employees and Pensioners
Independence Day 2025: What’s Behind Delhi’s Stringent Traffic Curbs?
Park Seo Joon’s 14th Debut Anniversary! Celebrates With Throwbacks From K-Drama Hits
Nikki Bella Opens Up on Viral “Prom Pose” Photo: Why She’s Banning That Fan Photo Move Forever
Is Indian Music Education Ignoring Its Own Roots? Kailash Kher Thinks So
Why More Young Indians Are Collapsing Mid-Workout: The Hidden Cardiac Arrest Threat
Sikh Man Brutally Attacked With Golf Club In Los Angeles: Here’s What Actually Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sikh Man Brutally Attacked With Golf Club In Los Angeles: Here’s What Actually Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sikh Man Brutally Attacked With Golf Club In Los Angeles: Here’s What Actually Happened
Sikh Man Brutally Attacked With Golf Club In Los Angeles: Here’s What Actually Happened
Sikh Man Brutally Attacked With Golf Club In Los Angeles: Here’s What Actually Happened
Sikh Man Brutally Attacked With Golf Club In Los Angeles: Here’s What Actually Happened

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?