Home > World > 'Silence Only Emboldens The Bully': What China Said In Support Of India Against Trump Tariffs

'Silence Only Emboldens The Bully': What China Said In Support Of India Against Trump Tariffs

China has thrown its weight behind India against US tariffs, with Ambassador Xu Feihong vowing firm opposition to Washington’s move. His remarks came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China for the SCO summit in Tianjin. Modi and President Xi Jinping are expected to advance Sino-Indian cooperation during their bilateral meeting.

China backs India on U.S. tariffs as PM Modi prepares for SCO summit talks with Xi Jinping in Tianjin. Photo/X.
China backs India on U.S. tariffs as PM Modi prepares for SCO summit talks with Xi Jinping in Tianjin. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 22, 2025 09:38:03 IST

China has openly expressed support for India on the issue of US tariffs as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping are set to meet at the upcoming SCO summit in Tianjin, to advance Sino-Indian rapprochement.

What Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong Said

On Thursday, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong strongly opposed the Trump administration’s decision to impose 50% tariffs on India for its oil imports from Russia.

“In the face of such acts, silence or compromise only emboldens the bully,” Xu said. “The U.S. has imposed tariffs of up to 50% on India and even threatened more. China firmly opposes it. China will firmly stand with India to uphold the multilateral trading system with WTO at its core.”

‘Trade Should Not Be a Tool for Selfish Interests’: Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong

Xu emphasized that the essence of trade lies in complementing each other’s strengths and ensuring mutual benefit rather than viewing it as a zero-sum calculation.

“Trade should not become a tool for pursuing individual selfish interests,” he said. “The U.S. has long benefited greatly from free trade, but now it is using tariffs as a bargaining chip to demand exorbitant prices from various countries.”

The ambassador made the remarks at an event organized by think tanks Chintan Research Foundation and Centre for Global India Insights.

PM Modi To Visit China, First in Seven Years

Xu’s comments came just days before Modi’s scheduled visit to China on August 31 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin. On the sidelines of the summit, the Indian Prime Minister is set to hold bilateral meetings with President Xi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and other leaders of SCO member states.

“The development of China and India has not been completely smooth, but friendship and cooperation have always been the main theme. There might be challenges, but unity and cooperation are our only options,” Xu said.

China Calls for Stronger Economic Cooperation

The Chinese envoy underlined the need to enhance strategic trust and concentrate on shared priorities. He noted that the trade and economic structures of both countries were complementary.

“We’ll welcome more Indian commodities into the Chinese market. India has a competitive edge in IT, software and biomedicine, while China is seeing rapid expansion in the fields of electronic manufacturing, infrastructure construction and new energy,” Xu stated.

He further invited Indian companies to increase their footprint in China, while urging India to provide a fair and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese enterprises.

“The Chinese side welcomes more Indian enterprises to invest in China. It is also hoped that the Indian side could provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for the Chinese enterprises in India, so as to promote common development of industries and benefit the people of the two nations,” the ambassador said.

Also Read: Chinese Envoy Issues Big Statement, Says India, China To Set Up Two Groups On Border Issue, All You Need To Know

Tags: chinaSCO summittrump tariffsXu Feihong

'Silence Only Emboldens The Bully': What China Said In Support Of India Against Trump Tariffs

‘Silence Only Emboldens The Bully’: What China Said In Support Of India Against Trump Tariffs
‘Silence Only Emboldens The Bully’: What China Said In Support Of India Against Trump Tariffs
‘Silence Only Emboldens The Bully’: What China Said In Support Of India Against Trump Tariffs
‘Silence Only Emboldens The Bully’: What China Said In Support Of India Against Trump Tariffs

