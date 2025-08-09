LIVE TV
Home > World > Six Lebanese Soldiers Killed in Blast Amid Hezbollah Disarmament Push

Six Lebanese Soldiers Killed in Blast Amid Hezbollah Disarmament Push

Six Lebanese soldiers were killed and others injured in a blast at a weapons depot in Tyre’s Wadi Zibqin while dismantling its contents. The army, working with UNIFIL to dismantle Hezbollah’s infrastructure under a ceasefire with Israel, has launched an inquiry. The incident highlights persisting regional tensions.

Many soldiers were reportedly injured in the explosion
Many soldiers were reportedly injured in the explosion

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 9, 2025 22:43:24 IST

Six Lebanese soldiers were killed in an explosion while examining weapons depot in southern region of the country, officials said Saturday. Reportedly, the soldiers died in the Wadi Zibqin area of the Tyre region and the blast occurred when the soldiers were destroying the content of the depot. The army refused to provide more updates but report say that many soldiers were wounded as well. An inquiry is now underway to determine the reasons which led to the incident.

Lebanon’s Army is Providing Support to UN Peace Keeping Force In Its Effort to Destroy Hezbollah’s Infra

The Lebanese army is currently assisting the United Nations peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL) to destroy Hezbollah’s military infrastructure under a ceasefire deal with Israel implemented in November. The explosion comes shortly after the Lebanese government approved a United States-backed plan to disarm Hezbollah — a proposal the group has rejected, claiming it serves Israeli interests.

Earlier this week, UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said peacekeepers had uncovered a “vast network of fortified tunnels” in the same area. UN spokesperson Farhan Haq revealed that Lebanese troops and UN forces had found three bunkers, artillery, rocket launchers, hundreds of explosive shells and rockets, anti-tank mines, and about 250 ready-to-use improvised explosive devices.

Lebanon’s PM Says Soldiers Lost Lives While Doing ‘National Duty’

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam expressed grief over the soldiers’ deaths, stating on social media that “Lebanon mourns” those who died “while fulfilling their national duty.” Diodato Abagnara, head of the UNIFIL mission, also offered condolences, calling the soldiers “dedicated” and noting they were killed “simply doing their job to restore stability and avoid a return to open conflict.”

Abagnara said he is hopeful that the injured are recovered quickly and reaffirmed UNIFIL’s commitment to assist the Lebanese Armed Forces. “Peacekeepers will continue to support the Lebanese Armed Forces and their work to restore stability, however we can,” he said. The incident points out toward the ongoing tensions in the region despite ceasefire efforts.

Tags: hezbollah Lebanon

