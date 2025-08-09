Six Lebanese Soldiers Killed in Blast Amid Hezbollah Disarmament Push

Six Lebanese soldiers were killed in an explosion while examining weapons depot in southern region of the country, officials said Saturday. Reportedly, the soldiers died in the Wadi Zibqin area of the Tyre region and the blast occurred when the soldiers were destroying the content of the depot. The army refused to provide more updates but report say that many soldiers were wounded as well. An inquiry is now underway to determine the reasons which led to the incident.

Lebanon’s Army is Providing Support to UN Peace Keeping Force In Its Effort to Destroy Hezbollah’s Infra

The Lebanese army is currently assisting the United Nations peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL) to destroy Hezbollah’s military infrastructure under a ceasefire deal with Israel implemented in November. The explosion comes shortly after the Lebanese government approved a United States-backed plan to disarm Hezbollah — a proposal the group has rejected, claiming it serves Israeli interests.

Earlier this week, UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said peacekeepers had uncovered a “vast network of fortified tunnels” in the same area. UN spokesperson Farhan Haq revealed that Lebanese troops and UN forces had found three bunkers, artillery, rocket launchers, hundreds of explosive shells and rockets, anti-tank mines, and about 250 ready-to-use improvised explosive devices.

Lebanon’s PM Says Soldiers Lost Lives While Doing ‘National Duty’

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam expressed grief over the soldiers’ deaths, stating on social media that “Lebanon mourns” those who died “while fulfilling their national duty.” Diodato Abagnara, head of the UNIFIL mission, also offered condolences, calling the soldiers “dedicated” and noting they were killed “simply doing their job to restore stability and avoid a return to open conflict.”

Abagnara said he is hopeful that the injured are recovered quickly and reaffirmed UNIFIL’s commitment to assist the Lebanese Armed Forces. “Peacekeepers will continue to support the Lebanese Armed Forces and their work to restore stability, however we can,” he said. The incident points out toward the ongoing tensions in the region despite ceasefire efforts.

Also Read: Hezbollah Vows To Back Iran Against US, Israel, Defends Tehran’s ‘Peaceful’ Nuclear Program