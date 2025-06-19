Live Tv
Hezbollah Vows To Back Iran Against US, Israel, Defends Tehran's 'Peaceful' Nuclear Program

Hezbollah has pledged full support to Iran in its confrontation with Israel and the United States, calling Tehran’s nuclear program peaceful and justified. Deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem said the world targets Iran not over nukes, but because it stands for “faith, knowledge, and freedom.”

June 20, 2025 05:23:47 IST

Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem has pledged “all forms of support” to Iran in its fight against Israel and the United States, saying Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful and aims to serve its people, The Jerusalem Post reported.

In a speech on Thursday night, Qassem said, “It does not harm anyone in the slightest way; rather, it represents a great scientific contribution to the advancement of Iran and the region, relying on its own capabilities without foreign tutelage.”

Hezbollah Accuses World of Opposing Iran

He accused the world of opposing Iran not because of its nuclear program, but because it stands for “faith, knowledge, and freedom” and benefits “the oppressed.”

Qassem also criticised US President Donald Trump for threatening to attack Iran, saying, “America is leading the region into chaos and instability, and the world into open crises,” The Jerusalem Post reported.

“America is leading the region into chaos and instability, and the world into open crises, and will only bring it shame, disgrace, and failure. Iran has the right to defend itself, and the peoples of the region and the free people of the world have the right to stand with the great leader and with Iran in one trench,” he continued as reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Naim Vows Hezbollah Will Stand With Iran 

He also reaffirmed Hezbollah’s commitment to standing alongside Iran against the United States in this conflict, stating, “We stand with our independence, the liberation of our land, and the freedom of our decisions and choices.”

Reaffirming Hezbollah’s alignment with Tehran, Qassem urged support for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. “We call on all free people, the oppressed, the resistance fighters, scholars, and those with sound opinions to raise their voices loudly and demonstrate strength, courage, and support by rallying around the noblest and most honorable leadership of Imam Khamenei,” he said.

US Warns  Hezbollah

Meanwhile, US Special Envoy for Syria and Ambassador to Turkey, Thomas Barrack, issued a stern warning to Hezbollah against joining the conflict. During his visit to Beirut on Thursday, Barrack said it would be “a very, very, very bad decision” for Hezbollah to enter the war, as reported by The Jerusalem Post.

After meeting Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a Hezbollah ally, Barrack told reporters, “I can say on behalf of President Trump, which he has been very clear in expressing, as has Special Envoy Steve Witkoff: that would be a very, very, very bad decision.”

The United States continues to urge Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah as the Iran-Israel conflict deepens.
Adding to the signals from Washington, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday (local time) that President Donald Trump will decide within the next two weeks whether the United States will join Israel in its ongoing war with Iran, while leaving open the possibility of diplomatic engagement with Tehran.

White House Issues Statement

Addressing a briefing at the White House, Leavitt read out a statement from President Trump, who acknowledged the potential for diplomatic negotiations despite the escalating conflict in the Middle East.
“Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,” Leavitt quoted the President as saying.

Leavitt also reiterated the administration’s stance on Iran’s nuclear program. In response to a question about the contours of any possible deal with Iran, Leavitt said, “No enrichment of Uranium and… Iran is absolutely not able to achieve a nuclear weapon. The President has been very clear about that.”

Israel-Iran Tensions

The remarks come amid heightened tensions following nearly a week of military strikes between Israel and Iran. President Trump, speaking on Wednesday, dismissed suggestions that he had already approved a military plan and reiterated his preference for a diplomatic resolution.
“I’m not looking to fight. But if it’s a choice between fighting and having a nuclear weapon, you have to do what you have to do,” Trump said.

Tensions between Israel and Iran escalated on June 13 when Israel launched operation “Rising Lion,” targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Iran responded with retaliatory strikes. 

(ANI)

