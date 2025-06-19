Live Tv
Mother Of All Data Breaches: 16 Billion Records Leaked In Massive Hack Hitting Google, Apple, VPNs And More

Mother Of All Data Breaches: 16 Billion Records Leaked In Massive Hack Hitting Google, Apple, VPNs And More

A massive data breach has exposed over 16 billion records across 30 databases, in what experts are calling the "mother of all breaches," according to Cybernews. Accounts linked to Google, Apple, GitHub, Telegram, and popular VPN services were reportedly compromised.

June 19, 2025 22:26:45 IST

A set of 30 databases that contains a total of 16 billion records has been leaked, according to Cybernews. Experts are calling the data the “mother of all data breaches.”

According to the report, these records were most likely generated by various cybercriminals (and possibly white hat hackers or researchers). The report claims that the hackers used different info-stealing malware to break into the systems.

Google, Apple, various VPN Services, GitHub, Telegram Hit In 16 Billion Records Data Breach

According to the report, accounts from Google, Apple, various VPN services, GitHub, Telegram were compromised in the data breach. 

The researchers state the leaked databases differed in size, ranging from “smaller” ones containing just millions of entries to gigantic ones housing billions of records, with . The report claims that of the 30 discovered datasets, just one had been previously reported by the media, a “mysterious” database with 184 million records.

Cybernews has reported about the scale of infostealer malware that researchers are claiming new datasets are emerging every few weeks.

“It barely scratches the top 20 of what the team discovered,” Cybernews explained. “Most worryingly, researchers claim new massive datasets emerge every few weeks, signaling how prevalent infostealer malware truly is.”

How Did The Data Breach Happen

The databases, after being available to the wider internet only briefly, were quickly locked down. The experts could not determine who the owners of the breached datasets are.

The report explains that many people worldwide may have multiple compromised accounts. Around 5.5 billion people have access to the internet currently.

Cyber experts have time and again highlighted that unprotected databases are the most common cause of data leaks. Security experts have been warning about how many organizations do not understand the shared responsibility model of cloud services. They have been calling for the measure required to secure and safeguard the data they generate.

