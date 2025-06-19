Is Apple Set To Launch Its First Foldable Iphone? What We Know About Its Trial Assembly

Apple might finally be joining the foldable phone game and the buzz is getting louder. Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared that the company could start trial assembly of its first-ever foldable iPhone as early as late Q3 or early Q4 of 2025. According to him, the assembly will likely be handled by Foxconn, Apple’s long-time manufacturing partner.

While the final design and components are still being worked out — especially the complicated hinge mechanism — one of the biggest names in the foldable phone market, Samsung Display, is already prepping. Reports say Samsung is setting up production lines that could produce up to 8 million foldable screens a year, possibly anticipating Apple’s full launch in 2026.

Not a Massive Launch Right Away

Even though there’s talk of Apple ordering 15 to 20 million units, Kuo has clarified that this number likely covers a 2 to 3-year demand cycle, not just the first year. Apple is known to play it safe with new product categories, so initial shipments might be limited to just 3 to 5 million units in 2026. But if the response is good, sales could carry on strong into 2027 and 2028.

What the Foldable iPhone Might Look Like

Design leaks and reports suggest Apple is going for a book-style foldable, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. The inside display is expected to measure around 7.8 inches, while the external cover screen may be 5.5 inches — giving users flexibility between regular phone use and larger-screen multitasking.

Durability seems to be a big focus, too. The phone may come with a titanium alloy body and a hinge made from stainless steel and titanium, aiming to avoid the wear-and-tear issues that other foldables have faced.

In terms of thickness, Kuo says the phone could be 9 to 9.5mm when folded, and 4.5 to 4.8mm when open, putting it close to the leaked dimensions of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7.

One notable change: instead of Face ID, the foldable iPhone might bring back Touch ID, possibly mounted on the side. This could be due to limited internal space inside the foldable form.

More Than Just a Foldable — Apple’s First AI-First iPhone?

Beyond the flexible screen, Apple could use this device to introduce what Kuo calls the first “AI-native” iPhone. That bigger screen opens the door for serious multitasking — for example, planning a trip using an AI chatbot on one half of the screen while checking out maps or hotel listings on the other.

Given Apple’s growing investment in AI and machine learning, this phone could become a key platform for new smart features — not just a flashy design change.

It’s Going to Cost a Lot — But That Might Not Be a Problem

Kuo believes Apple will place the foldable iPhone firmly in the premium price range, somewhere between $2,000 and $2,500 (₹1.74–2.17 lakh). That might seem steep, but Apple’s loyal fan base has shown again and again that they’re willing to pay top dollar — as long as the product delivers on quality and performance.

If Apple nails the hardware, software, and experience, strong demand is expected — even at that price point.

Apple Is Still Quiet, But All Signs Say Something Big Is Coming

Despite all the excitement and chatter in the supply chain, Apple hasn’t officially confirmed anything yet. But the company’s own CEO, Tim Cook, added to the speculation earlier this year during an earnings call. “I think there’s a lot more to come… I could not feel more optimistic about our product pipeline,” he said in January 2025, leaving just enough room for people to dream about what’s next.

So while the foldable iPhone might not be in your hands just yet, it’s clear that Apple is working hard behind the scenes to bring something big — and foldable — to market. All eyes are now on 2026.