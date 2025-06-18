iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, AI Camera, And Segment’s Biggest Battery

Budget smartphone buyers in India have a new option today as iQOO launches the Z10 Lite 5G. Priced below ₹10,000 and available from 12 noon IST on Amazon India and iQOO’s mShop, the phone packs impressive hardware for its price tag.

Record-Breaking 6,000 mAh Battery

iQOO claims the Z10 Lite 5G will feature the largest battery in its segment a 6,000 mAh cell, delivering up to 22.7 hours of video playback or 17.2 hours of scrolling social reels on a single charge. The brand even suggests reliable battery health over five years, depending on usage.

Performance Driven by Dimensity 6300

Under the hood lies a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, offering dependable 5G performance comparable to phones like the Samsung Galaxy A16 and Vivo Y29. Buyers can choose configurations up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is expandable via microSD, ensuring smooth multitasking on Android 15.

AI-Enhanced Dual Camera Setup

The rear camera system features a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. AI features include an AI Erase function to remove undesired background features, as well as AI Photo Enhance, to sharpen and improve photo quality. A 5MP front camera suits your selfies and video calls.

Durable Design with IP64 Rating

With its IP64 rating, the iQOO Z10 Lite is resistant to dust and splashes, allowing it to withstand normal daily use. Not only that, but the phone also has military-grade shock resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, allowing for durability and security.

Display & Design

Though specific display sizes haven’t been confirmed, teaser images show thick top and bottom bezels with a central hole-punch selfie camera. iQOO promises a 1,000-nit peak brightness, ideal for sunlight readability. The smartphone comes in two vibrant colors: Titanium Blue and Cyber Green.

Segment-Leading Features

Massive 6,000 mAh battery (largest in sub-₹10K 5G phones)

Dimensity 6300 chipset and 5G connectivity

8GB RAM, 256GB expandable storage

Dual AI cameras with background eraser and enhancements

IP64 dust/water resistance and military-grade durability

1,000-nit display with modern hole-punch design

Availability and Price

The phone is expected to be priced below ₹10,000, a highly competitive range for the hardware offered. Amazon India and iQOO mShop go live with sales at noon IST, June 25.

