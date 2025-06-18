Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > Business > Samsung Charts Second-Half Strategy To Navigate Global Uncertainty Amid Trade Tensions And Chip Setbacks

Samsung Charts Second-Half Strategy To Navigate Global Uncertainty Amid Trade Tensions And Chip Setbacks

Industry sources suggest that this meeting will also focus on revisiting the semiconductor road map, along with enhancing organizational culture and strengthening long-term competitiveness.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: June 18, 2025 11:02:13 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Samsung Electronics began its semi-annual global strategy meeting on Tuesday, with an agenda to map out business plans for the second half, against a turbulent backdrop, as reported by the Korea Herald.

According to the Korea Herald report, the turbulent backdrop signifies geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and renewed trade friction could cloud the global business landscape.

Key Focus Areas For Samsung: Semiconductors, Supply Chain, And Foldables

The top agenda of the meeting includes semiconductor rebounds, supply chain risks, and the foldable phone launch strategy.

Samsung Electronics’ semi-annual global strategy meeting is a three-day closed-door meeting that brings together top executives from headquarters and regional subsidiaries. This meeting, “held annually in June and December, serve as key touchpoints for aligning regional and divisional goals, reviewing market-specific challenges and refining marketing strategies,” the Korea Herald said.

Samsung Foldable Flagships Take The Spotlight

In the meeting, the Mobile eXperience division within the DX division convened to finalize plans for the global rollout of its next-generation foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Fold7, which are scheduled to release next month. Along with that, Regional launch strategies and sales targets were also some important topics discussed in the meeting.

Upcoming Samsung Sessions: Appliances, Displays, and Semiconductors

However, the following days will see strategy sessions held by the Visual Display and Digital Appliances divisions on Wednesday and by corporate-wide divisions on Thursday, focusing on reviewing first-half performance and setting a course for the remainder of the year.

Additionally, the DS division, which looks after the semiconductor operations, is set to hold its strategy meeting on Wednesday. In the meeting, they will first-half performance, and executives will examine action plans to regain momentum in a faltering chip market.

Semiconductor Setbacks: Regaining Lost Ground

Recently, Samsung lost its long-held No. 1 position in the global DRAM market to its crosstown rival SK hynix in the first quarter. This was weighed down by challenges in high-bandwidth memory and foundry services have also weighed on the firm’s outlook.

Industry sources suggest that this meeting will also focus on revisiting the semiconductor road map, along with enhancing organizational culture and strengthening long-term competitiveness.

(From ANI)

Also Read: Luxury Booms In Gurgaon: DLF’s Rs 11,000 Cr Project Sold Out In A Flash

Tags: samsungtach udates
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

How Has Rishabh Pant Altered His Batting Stance For England Tests? India Vice-Captain Reveals
India Launches ‘Operation Sindhu’ To Evacuate Indian Citizens Amid Iran-Israel Conflict
“We’ve Learned How To Live With This”: Keren Daka Reflects on Civilian Life In Israel-Iran War | NewsX Exclusive
Iran Warns Trump, Says US Intervention Will Bring ‘Irreparable Damage’
This Is How ChatGPT Helped Narayana Murthy To Write Speeches Faster
BCCI In Trouble: Bombay High Court Directs Board To Pay Rs 538 Crore, Here’s Why
Sedentary Lifestyles and Fast Food: Growing Threats to Kidney Health in Millennials and Gen Z
World Milk Day 2025: Is Your Milk a Hidden Health Hazard?
US President Trump Claims He Stopped War Between India and Pakistan, Calls Modi ‘Fantastic’
Israel Will Not Rest Until Iran’s Nuclear And Missile Programs Are Dismantled: Ex-NSA Yaakov Amidror | NewsX Exclusive

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?