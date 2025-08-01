Snub to Washington? India Refuses to Purchase Costly US Made F-35 Fighter Jets

In a move that could be viewed as India’s change in policy regarding its defense sector, the Narendra Modi-led government has ruled out more imports of Lockheed Martin-made F-35 fighter jets. It is the leading defense manufacturer of the world and is based in US.

This major shift by the Indian government is based on its decision to focus on self-reliance and domestic manufacturing under “Make in India” initiative, reports say.

However, experts note that the refusal to buy American jets comes after Trump’s decision to slap 25% tariffs on India which will come into effect from August 7, 2025. Experts say this could be New Delhi’s choice to maintain bilateral relations with the US without being overly dependent on Washington to meet its defense needs.

US President Donald Trump Had Praised the Qualities of F-35 Jets

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had offered the F-35s to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February visit this year as a process to further strengthen their relations. Reports say one unit of F-35 cost a whopping USD 80 million due to its latest stealth capabilities and laced with data sharing systems and cutting-edge sensors.

Experts say a number of reasons are responsible for India’s refusal to buy these jets and it include its high cost, dependency on US-controlled systems such as Autonomic Logistics Information System and difficult maintenance requirements. Moreover, India’s main opposition party, the Congress, raised its utility citing Elon Musk’s comments that F-35s are “obsolete” in front of drones.

Is India’s Decision a Result of US Trade Policies?

India’s decision aligns with its long-term goal of developing indigenous defense capabilities. The Indian Air Force, currently operating 31 squadrons against an approved strength of 42, faces pressure to modernize amid regional tensions with China and Pakistan.

Instead of importing costly foreign jets, New Delhi is investing in its Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), a homegrown fifth-generation stealth fighter expected to be operational by 2035. The AMCA, with an estimated 70% indigenous content, offers significant cost savings and strategic autonomy compared to the F-35.

