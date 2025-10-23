Soccer-Isak injury the one blip on an otherwise good night for Liverpool 

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct 22 (Reuters) – Liverpool's emphatic 5–1 Champions League victory over Eintracht Frankfurt not only snapped a four-game losing streak but also offered a glimpse of what could be a potent attacking partnership — if injuries do not get in the way. Summer signing Hugo Ekitike started alongside Alexander Isak for the first time with mixed results. Ekitike scored Liverpool's first goal of the night, while Isak, who missed pre-season due to his protracted move from Newcastle United, left the game at halftime with a groin injury. "We've created many, many chances lately but haven't been able to score," Liverpool manager Arne Slot said. "Today, with Alex and Hugo, I had two players on the pitch who are usually able to score goals. Both of them did what I was hoping for, making runs in behind, making sure you're a big threat, and both of them did well. "Alex was close a few times, but had to go off at halftime. That's the difficult balance we're managing with him. He hardly trained before joining, and we've been building him up step by step. "You feel like there must be a moment where he can play twice a week. The first time we try, he has to go off. And let's hope that is not that bad." Liverpool had a quick turnaround after playing Manchester United on Sunday. Slot noted that Isak played twice in a week for Sweden during the recent international break, after the club had informed the national team that he was fit enough for that. But he emphasised the challenges of integrating the forward, particularly with the team's demanding schedule. "If you're Liverpool, you play every three days," Slot said. "We've had to play three times in seven days this season, which is tough without a proper pre-season." Slot was happy for Ekitike, who scored a brilliant breakaway goal against his former team. "The first goal Hugo scored was special. You could see it in his face — that moment meant everything," he said. "These are the moments we were hoping for." Jeremie Frimpong limped off early in the game after aggravating a hamstring injury. Slot said he expects the right back to be sidelined for several weeks. (Reporting by Lori Ewing Editing by Toby Davis)

