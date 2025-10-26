LIVE TV
Soccer-Mbappe and Bellingham strike as Real Madrid edge Barcelona 2-1 in fiery El Clasico

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 26, 2025 23:10:51 IST

By Fernando Kallas MADRID, Oct 26 (Reuters) – Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham earned Real Madrid a 2-1 victory over Barcelona in a spiky El Clasico on Sunday that snapped a four-match losing streak against their rivals and extended their lead atop the LaLiga standings. Mbappe opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a close-range finish after a perfectly timed through ball from Bellingham. However, Barcelona capitalised on a mistake by Arda Guler to equalise in the 38th minute through Fermin Lopez. Real regained the lead five minutes later when Bellingham tapped in from inside the six-yard box following an inspired run and cross by Vinicius Jr. Real had several chances but were denied by an excellent display from Barca keeper Wojciech Szczesny, who kept out Mbappe's penalty early in the second half. Barcelona barely threatened Real keeper Thibaut Courtois after the break and finished the match with 10 men after midfielder Pedri earned a second yellow card for a sliding tackle from behind on Aurelien Tchouameni in added time. Real moved to 27 points at the top of the LaLiga standings, five ahead of Barcelona in second. (Reporting by Fernando Kallas Editing by Toby Davis)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 11:10 PM IST
