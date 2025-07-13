South African President Suspends Police Minister Over Criminal Allegations

South Africa’s Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has been removed from his post after he was accused of being linked to organised crimes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa sent the minister on “leave of absence” and declared that the former minister would face a judicial commission that would probe the accusations against him.

The country’s deputy chief justice would head the commission which would examine all the claims against him, media reports said.

Ramaphosa said that allegations against Mchunu “call for an urgent and comprehensive investigation.”

What Are The Allegations Against The Minister?

The allegations include corruption and interference in police investigations, reports said.

Former and current police officials will also be under the scanner of the judicial commission.

Few members of national executive would also be investigated into, the president said further, reports added.

While the probe is going on, law minister Firoz Cachalia would be the interim police minister, the president said.

Aged 67, Mchunu is key face in the political party of Ramaphosa, the African National Congress, which makes his case a high-profile one.

In response, Mchunu stated that he “respect the president’s decision and pledge my commitment to the process”, and “stood ready to respond to the accusations” levied against him.

Who Complained Against The Minister?

“Honour and integrity are the virtues I personally subscribe to and which we all need to make efforts to uphold.”

Experts had earlier predicted that Mchunu could contest for a leadership position at ANC’s elective conference in 2027.

Earlier, the police chief of KwaZulu-Natal province, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi had accused Mchunu of getting support from a corrupt industrialist in a bid to finance his “political endeavours”.

He also claimed that the minister was involved in terminating a task force that was probing the murder of politicians in the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

Mkhwanazi noted that the unit discovered several shocking findings, including a nexus of politicians, police officials, industrialists and drug cartel syndicate, and claimed it as a reason for the unit’s termination.

He further added that 121 case files disappeared from the unit’s office on the orders of the minister.

