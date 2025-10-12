LIVE TV
Home > World > South Carolina Shooting: 4 Dead, 20 Injured In Mass Shooting At Willie's Bar & Grill On St. Helena Island

Four people were killed and at least 20 injured after a mass shooting at Willie’s Bar & Grill on St. Helena Island, South Carolina. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found multiple victims and chaos as hundreds fled the scene early Sunday morning.

St Helena Island Mass Shooting (PHOTO: X)
St Helena Island Mass Shooting (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 12, 2025 20:27:31 IST

Four individuals were killed and multiple people were injured after a shooting in a restaurant in the Lowcountry of South Carolina at the beginning of the morning hours on Sunday, October 12. 

Beaufort County Sheriff Office reported that the county communications center received numerous reports of a shooting at Willies Bar and Grill at 7 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on St. Helena Island around 1 a.m.

According to the office of the sheriff, deputies arriving there found an enormous crowd of people with several having been shot. Investigators established that hundreds of people started to run to other businesses when the shooting was taking place. 

The sheriff’s office reported that some victims were rushed to the hospitals in the area, and some appeared on their own with the injuries they had obtained at the scene. Officials have so far estimated that around 20 people were injured, but the department did not give details on whether all of them were gunshot wounds or injuries or some of them were in the rush of the crowd.

Four individuals were hospitalised at the area hospitals in critical conditions, and another four died on the spot.

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details are awaited.)

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 8:27 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
