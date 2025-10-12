South Carolina Shooting: 4 Dead, 20 Injured In Mass Shooting At Willie’s Bar & Grill On St. Helena Island

Four individuals were killed and multiple people were injured after a shooting in a restaurant in the Lowcountry of South Carolina at the beginning of the morning hours on Sunday, October 12.

Beaufort County Sheriff Office reported that the county communications center received numerous reports of a shooting at Willies Bar and Grill at 7 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on St. Helena Island around 1 a.m.

BREAKING: 4 dead and at least 20 injured in mass shooting at Willie’s Bar & Grill on St. Helena Island, South Carolina Photo credit: Phyllis Maven pic.twitter.com/FrcTgajDoy — Crime With Bobby (@CrimeWithBobby) October 12, 2025

More information about the mass shooting on St Helena Island in Beaufort County … pic.twitter.com/iDixFIHMeB — Liz Farrell (@elizfarrell) October 12, 2025

According to the office of the sheriff, deputies arriving there found an enormous crowd of people with several having been shot. Investigators established that hundreds of people started to run to other businesses when the shooting was taking place.

The sheriff’s office reported that some victims were rushed to the hospitals in the area, and some appeared on their own with the injuries they had obtained at the scene. Officials have so far estimated that around 20 people were injured, but the department did not give details on whether all of them were gunshot wounds or injuries or some of them were in the rush of the crowd.

Four individuals were hospitalised at the area hospitals in critical conditions, and another four died on the spot.

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details are awaited.)