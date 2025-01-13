Steve Bannon Vs Elon Musk: The War Escalates As Trump’s Former White House Chief Strategist Says He Will Personally See Musk Is ‘Kicked Out’

Steve Bannon has launched a scathing attack on Elon Musk, vowing to remove the billionaire from Donald Trump’s inner circle before the president-elect’s inauguration. The feud shows deep divisions within Trump’s camp, with Bannon targeting Musk’s support of the controversial H-1B visa program.

Former senior advisor to Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, has intensified his criticism of billionaire Elon Musk, vowing to ensure Musk is excluded from the president-elect’s inner circle ahead of the inauguration next week.

“I will get Elon Musk kicked out by the time he’s inaugurated. He won’t have a blue pass with full access to the White House. He’ll be like everyone else,” Bannon told Corriere della Sera, an Italian newspaper, in remarks translated into English.

Bannon’s Criticism of Musk’s Influence

Bannon, who served as Trump’s chief strategist for seven months during his first term, labeled Musk as a “truly evil person” and declared that reducing his influence on Trump had become a personal mission.

“Stopping him has become a personal issue for me. Before, since he’s put in so much money, I was prepared to tolerate it. Not anymore,” Bannon said.

Musk has played a prominent role in Trump’s post-election activities, earning the nickname “First Buddy” for his close proximity to the president-elect. Musk is also slated to co-lead the newly formed, unofficial Department of Government Efficiency alongside former vice-presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy.

Steve Bannon On The H-1B Visa Controversy

Central to the feud is Musk’s support of the H-1B visa program, which allows U.S. employers to hire highly skilled foreign workers in fields like technology, healthcare, and finance. Bannon has been an outspoken critic of the program, arguing that it disadvantages American workers.

“The problem is that techno-feudalists are using [H-1B visas] to their advantage, and people are furious,” Bannon said. He further accused Musk, a South African-born entrepreneur who once held an H-1B visa, of self-interest.

“He will do anything to make sure that every company he owns is protected or has a better deal or makes more money. The aggregation of wealth and, through wealth, power: that is his goal. American workers will not tolerate it,” Bannon added.

Musk’s Defense of Meritocracy And War Of Words With Steve Bannon

Musk, who reportedly spent over $270 million to support Trump’s reelection, largely through his super PAC, America PAC, has defended his stance on H-1B visas. He argued that America’s greatness stems from being a meritocracy.

“America rose to greatness over the past 150 years because it was a meritocracy more than anywhere else on Earth,” Musk wrote on X. “I will fight to my last drop of blood to ensure that it remains that land of freedom and opportunity.”

Musk also lashed out at his critics, stating that “hateful, unrepentant racists” should be removed from the Republican Party “root and stem,” calling them “contemptible fools.”

Escalating Tensions

The feud between Bannon and Musk escalated after Musk endorsed a post criticizing American workers as unfit for certain high-skilled jobs, sparking outrage among Bannon and his allies.

Bannon responded to Musk’s statements with a defiant post on Gettr, writing: “Bring.It.Dude—All of It.”

Despite previously moving to limit the use of H-1B visas during his first term, Trump has aligned with Musk on the issue. Speaking to the New York Post on December 28, Trump stated, “I have always been in favor of the visas. I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I’ve been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It’s a great program.”

