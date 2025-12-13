LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci Bill Clinton latest world news alimony chess chatgpt diabetes Comex silver all-time high latest india news bcci
LIVE TV
Home > World > Stewartville High Horror: Student Injured, Gunman Dead In Shocking Minnesota School Shooting, Motive Still Unknown, Tension High

Stewartville High Horror: Student Injured, Gunman Dead In Shocking Minnesota School Shooting, Motive Still Unknown, Tension High

Early Friday morning, a shooting at Stewartville High left one student critically injured while the adult shooter died on-site. The incident occurred in the school parking lot during wrestling team preparations. Authorities continue investigating the unclear motive, with support provided to traumatized students.

Stewartville High Shooting: Student Injured, Shooter Dead, Motive Unknown
Stewartville High Shooting: Student Injured, Shooter Dead, Motive Unknown

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 13, 2025 00:48:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stewartville High Horror: Student Injured, Gunman Dead In Shocking Minnesota School Shooting, Motive Still Unknown, Tension High

The Minnesota community experienced a disaster that completely overhauled their lifestyle right after the shooting incident at Stewartville High School, which took place around dawn and resulted in one student being seriously injured while the shooter, presumably, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The extraordinary event occurred right at 5 a.m. on Friday, December 12, 2025, when the wrestling team was to leave for their tournament and it was in the school parking lot where the shooting occurred. Although the whole thing happened in no time at all, it was a nightmare, and the school was quickly in the regrettable situation of having to cancel classes and having many police officers on site.

The injured wrestler was taken to a hospital where he was operated on and is now in a critical but stable condition. The coaches have been commended for their quick and superb action in applying first aid to the injured player and in evacuating and securing the other students who were close to the area.

Stewartville Critical Incident Facts

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has categorized the incident as a “critical incident” and it thus has been giving rise to numerous queries, the most pressing being the reason behind it.

Law enforcement has made it known that the shooter, an adult male, succumbed to his self-inflicted injuries right there at the site. They further quipped that the shooting was not a random act which implies that the student who got shot and the gunman have been linked somehow, albeit the nature of their connection remains unclear.

Approximately 40 wrestlers and coaches were present during the shooting, and some of these people only learned about the particular incident much later. The police have been continuously present at the scene, gathering evidence and piecing together the timeline of the assault that occurred in the early morning hours.

Uncertain Motive, Ongoing Investigation

The shooter’s Uncertain Motive is the main point of mystery that surrounds this tragedy. Pretty much all other school-related murders had some sort of grievance or manifesto which was immediately obvious, but in this case, the first reports did not give any solid reason for the violent acts committed. Stewartville’s community goes through a more complicated way of perceiving and dealing with the happenings because of the absence of immediate clarity.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the other involved parties, is engaged in an Ongoing Inquiry to reveal the Shooter’s identity, the nature of the relationship between the students, and the motive leading to the murder-suicide attempt. They are investigating the killer’s rationale still.

The investigation is receiving full cooperation from the school administrators. Moreover, they are assisting in the form of therapy and support to those students and staff members who are traumatized by that day’s events. The singleness of purpose of the authorities continues to be their meticulous effort and the community is now waiting for more information with great expectation.

Also Read: North Forsyth High Horror: Student Stabbed To Death In Winston-Salem, Police Investigate Shocking School Incident

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 12:48 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Minnesota school shootingStewartville High

RELATED News

Epstein Files Row: Donald Trump Gets Featured Four Times In Nearly 100,000 Newly Released Photos, Bill Clinton And Bill Gates Also Seen In Social Settings

Caught On Camera: Putin Winks At Journalist After Erdogan Meeting, Video Goes Viral A Day After Pakistan Army Spokesperson Winked At Female Journalist

Get Over Larry, Maximus Is Here! Belgian Prime Minister’s Adorable Adopted Cat Steals The Limelight From UK PM’s Furry Pet

Did Putin Make Shehbaz Sharif Wait For 40 Minutes? Pakistan PM Ends Up Gate-Crashing Russian Leader’s Meeting, Internet Calls It ‘Global Embarrassment’

ChatGPT Gets Sued For Allegedly Fueling Murder-Suicide After 56-Year-Old Son Strangles Mother To Death, Fatally Stabs Himself

LATEST NEWS

Domestic Cricket Rocked As Match-Fixing Scandal Explodes, Four SMAT Players Suspended Amid Shocking Allegations Of Corrupt Practices

Amid Controversies, Neelam Giri Welcomes Tanya Mittal With Open Arms, Saying, ‘Let Go Kar Dena Chahiye’

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Firozabad Class 10 Boy Rapes Class 8 Girl, Uses Her Obscene Photos To Blackmail And Forcing Theft Of ₹1.5 Lakh Jewellery

Vertu’s Luxury Phone Costs Eight Times More Than iPhone 17 Pro Max But Doesn’t Have The Feature You Always Desired

Supreme Court Hails “Rare Settlement” as Wife Walks Away With No Alimony Claims, Returns In-Laws’ Gifts

2017 Actress Assault Case: Pulsar Suni, Five Others Get 20-Year Sentence by Ernakulam Court

OpenAI ChatGPT 5.2 Vs Google Gemini 3: Who Is Better At Nailing Viral Trends? Here’s Who’s Winning The Battle

Footprints of Hope: Varun Hiremath’s Shoe Distribution Drive Warms Hearts in Zirad Village

Who Is Runjhun Sharma? All About The Mystery Woman Going Viral After Dropping Stunning Pics With Shashi Tharoor In Moscow

Who Is Sarwagya Singh Kushwaha? Complaint Filed Against India’s 3-Year-Old Chess Prodigy Days After He Became Youngest-Ever FIDE-Rated Player

Stewartville High Horror: Student Injured, Gunman Dead In Shocking Minnesota School Shooting, Motive Still Unknown, Tension High

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stewartville High Horror: Student Injured, Gunman Dead In Shocking Minnesota School Shooting, Motive Still Unknown, Tension High

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stewartville High Horror: Student Injured, Gunman Dead In Shocking Minnesota School Shooting, Motive Still Unknown, Tension High
Stewartville High Horror: Student Injured, Gunman Dead In Shocking Minnesota School Shooting, Motive Still Unknown, Tension High
Stewartville High Horror: Student Injured, Gunman Dead In Shocking Minnesota School Shooting, Motive Still Unknown, Tension High
Stewartville High Horror: Student Injured, Gunman Dead In Shocking Minnesota School Shooting, Motive Still Unknown, Tension High

QUICK LINKS