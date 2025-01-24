Home
Storm Eowyn Shatters Records, Leaves One-Third Of Ireland Without Power

Storm Eowyn wreaked havoc across Ireland, Scotland, and northern England, leaving nearly 715,000 Irish households without power. Winds reached record-breaking speeds of 114 m.p.h. in County Galway.

Storm Eowyn Shatters Records, Leaves One-Third Of Ireland Without Power


Ireland witnessed one of its most devastating weather events in recent years as Storm Eowyn brought chaos with record-breaking winds, widespread power outages, and major travel disruptions on Friday. The storm, named Eowyn, left nearly 715,000 households without electricity, marking one of the worst impacts on the small nation’s infrastructure in decades.

ESB Networks, the state-owned Irish power company, confirmed that nearly a third of its 2.4 million customers were affected. “This is an extraordinarily high number for a country of Ireland’s size,” the company said, reported by The New York Times.

Record-Breaking Winds Smash Ireland’s West Coast

The Irish Meteorological Service recorded wind gusts of up to 114 m.p.h. at Mace Head in County Galway at 5 a.m., breaking a record set in 1945. Forecasts predicted gusts of up to 100 m.p.h. in coastal areas along the Irish Sea and southwestern Scotland, while winds reached speeds of 70 m.p.h. across most of Ireland and the UK.

Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, and parts of England and Wales also felt the storm’s wrath. Britain’s Meteorological Office issued a stark warning, describing the conditions as “very dangerous” and urging residents to prepare for widespread disruptions.

Travel Ground to a Halt

Storm Eowyn caused chaos for travelers, with hundreds of flights grounded across Ireland and Britain. Belfast International Airport in Northern Ireland experienced intermittent power outages, advising passengers to stay home and check flight statuses with airlines.

Train services were similarly impacted. Northern Rail, a key operator in England, urged passengers to avoid travel on Friday and Saturday, citing severe disruptions caused by fallen trees and infrastructure damage.

Heavy Rain, Hail, and Snow Compound the Crisis

Eowyn also brought relentless rain showers and periods of heavy downpours across northern Ireland, raising concerns of localized flooding. Scottish highlands faced additional challenges with hail and snow, further complicating recovery efforts in affected areas.

The storm’s intensity was fueled by an unusually strong jet stream—a high-altitude current of fast-moving air that drives global weather patterns. Typically moving at speeds of 190-220 m.p.h., the jet stream intensified to 260 m.p.h. this week, giving Eowyn its unprecedented strength.

 

The Most Severe Storm Since 2017

Storm Eowyn is the worst storm to hit Ireland since 2017, when one of the strongest storms in the northeastern Atlantic claimed three lives and caused significant destruction. As Eowyn fades, it leaves behind a stark reminder of the growing frequency of extreme weather events and the vulnerabilities they expose in infrastructure and daily life.

ALSO READ: Storm Éowyn Batters UK: Flights Cancelled, Schools Closed And Millions Urged To Stay Home

