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Home > World News > Strait Of Hormuz Sees Zero Ship Traffic Over Past 24 Hours, Says Report

Strait Of Hormuz Sees Zero Ship Traffic Over Past 24 Hours, Says Report

No ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the last 24 hours, before the recent US-Iran conflict, the waterway used to see more than 130 ships every day on average.

No ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the last 24 hours, before the recent US-Iran conflict, the waterway used to see more than 130 ships every day on average. Photo: AI Generated
No ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the last 24 hours, before the recent US-Iran conflict, the waterway used to see more than 130 ships every day on average. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-09 23:21 IST

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Strait Of Hormuz Sees Zero Ship Traffic Over Past 24 Hours, Says Report

No ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the last 24 hours, RT reported, citing data from MarineTraffic.

Reports say that before the recent US-Iran conflict, the waterway used to see more than 130 ships every day on average.

Meanwhile, the Gulf states are vouching collectively for a United Nations Security Council resolution that threatens Iran with sanctions and other measures if it does not halt attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, stop imposing “illegal tolls”, and disclose the location of all mines to allow freedom of navigation, as per Al Jazeera.

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Speaking at the UN on Thursday, top diplomats from Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stressed the importance of resuming pre-war traffic levels in the Strait of Hormuz.

The three Gulf nations are co-drafting the resolution alongwith Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the US. These nations also demand that Iran “immediately participate in and enable” UN efforts to establish a humanitarian corridor in the strait to deliver vital aid, fertiliser and other goods, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani, has accused the United States of violating the ceasefire through military actions near the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the President of the UN Security Council, Iravani said alleged US military action against two Iranian oil tankers near Jask Port and the Strait of Hormuz, along with attacks on Iranian coastal areas, constituted “a clear violation of the ceasefire” and “a gross violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the UN Charter”.

He warned that continued US military activity in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz could have “catastrophic consequences” extending beyond the region and threatening international peace and security. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Is UAE Deporting Pakistani Workers Over Islamabad’s Role In US-Iran Peace Talks? Pakistan Breaks Silence

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Strait Of Hormuz Sees Zero Ship Traffic Over Past 24 Hours, Says Report

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Strait Of Hormuz Sees Zero Ship Traffic Over Past 24 Hours, Says Report
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Strait Of Hormuz Sees Zero Ship Traffic Over Past 24 Hours, Says Report
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