LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
Home > World > "Such a horrible waste of humanity": Trump after Russia's biggest aerial assault on Ukraine

"Such a horrible waste of humanity": Trump after Russia's biggest aerial assault on Ukraine

"Such a horrible waste of humanity": Trump after Russia's biggest aerial assault on Ukraine

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 11:55:08 IST

Washington DC [US], September 8 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has voiced frustration with Moscow following Russia’s largest-ever aerial assault on Ukraine, even as his administration signalled tougher sanctions to “collapse” the Russian economy, Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking on Sunday (local time) after Russia launched its biggest missile and drone attack yet on Ukraine, the US President said he was not happy about “the whole situation.”

“It’s such a horrible waste of humanity. I am not thrilled with what’s happening there, I will tell you,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, as reported by Al Jazeera. “I think it’s going to get settled.”

His remarks came hours after he indicated that he was prepared to escalate sanctions against Moscow. Asked at the White House whether he was ready to move to “the second phase” of sanctions, Trump replied, “Yeah, I am,” without elaborating.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday welcomed stronger steps to deter Russia, including sanctions on countries that trade with it.

In a post on X, he said, “It is important that today we saw a broad response from our partners to this strike. Clearly, Russia is trying to inflict pain on Ukraine with even more brazen attacks. This is a clear sign that Putin is testing the world – whether they will accept or tolerate this. That is why statements by state leaders and institutions must be backed by strong actions – sanctions against Russia and individuals connected with Russia, tough tariffs and other restrictions on trade with Russia. Their losses must be felt. That is what is truly convincing.”

He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin “does not want negotiations.”

“Equally important – our long-range capabilities. Putin does not want negotiations, he is clearly hiding from them, so Russia’s fuel shortages and other economic troubles are the logical response to its refusal to agree to a ceasefire or a meeting at the leaders’ level,” he wrote.

Russia deployed more than 800 drones in its assault, striking a Kyiv government building for the first time, CNN reported. At least two people, including an infant, were killed in drone strikes on residential buildings. The Ukrainian capital remained under air-raid sirens for 11 hours during the barrage. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: russiatariffsukraineus president donald trumpvladimir putinvolodymyr zelenskyy

RELATED News

US Vice President JD Vance Claims Trump Rarely Sleeps, Works Late At Night, Hours Later, President Spotted Napping At US Open
Trump to speak with Putin as European leaders expected to come over to US
Hamas ready to negotiate ceasefire terms after Trump's 'last warning': Report
Donald Trump Caught Chewing Blue Pill At US Open, Experts Reveal Possible Medication Behind Viral Photo
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf expels CM Gulbar Khan, 11 other lawmakers over party defiance

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Police nabs man who stole gold urn worth Rs 1 cr from Jain function near Red Fort
Bigg Boss 19 Host Salman Khan Gets Tired Of Career Ruining Claims, Says, ‘Aaj Kal Sab Chalta Hai…’
"They are known for selflessness, social service…now it's our duty to stand with them": Salman Khan on Punjab flood crisis
8th Pay Commission Alert: DA Hike Could Be Your Festive Gift!
"Fight between Constitution believers and ideology bad for country's political, social fabric": SP MP Rajeev Rai on VP elections
Why Did BLACKPINK’s Lisa Skip The 2025 VMAs? The White Lotus Star And Rosé Become Only K-Pop Artists To Win VMA This Year
Real Life Panchayat In Delhi? Rekha Gupta’s Husband Spotted Attending A Government Meeting But Here’s What The Rules Say
Is Carlos Alcaraz Single? US Open 2025 Sparks New Rumours On His Relationship Status
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Munawar Faruqui Returns, Roasts Contestants ‘My Uncle Had Scooter, Did No Work’
Punjab: BSF organises medical camp in flood-hit area of Fazilka district
"Such a horrible waste of humanity": Trump after Russia's biggest aerial assault on Ukraine

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Such a horrible waste of humanity": Trump after Russia's biggest aerial assault on Ukraine

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Such a horrible waste of humanity": Trump after Russia's biggest aerial assault on Ukraine
"Such a horrible waste of humanity": Trump after Russia's biggest aerial assault on Ukraine
"Such a horrible waste of humanity": Trump after Russia's biggest aerial assault on Ukraine
"Such a horrible waste of humanity": Trump after Russia's biggest aerial assault on Ukraine

QUICK LINKS