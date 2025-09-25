LIVE TV
Home > World > Sudden diversion of Tel Aviv-bound flight to Saudi Arabia explained

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 07:59:08 IST

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 25 (ANI/TPS): The mystery surrounding the sudden diversion of a Flydubai aircraft from the United Arab Emirates to Saudi Arabia, en route to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, has been solved.

It has been announced that the flight was diverted to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, after a passenger suffered a stroke during the journey.

The plane, which was carrying 80 passengers, is expected to take off for Israel within the next hour. (ANI/TPS)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Flightisraeltel aviv

