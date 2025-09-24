LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci
LIVE TV
Home > World > Super Typhoon Ragasa Latest: Taiwan Lake Overflow Kills 14, 124 Missing As China And Hong Kong Brace For Landfall

Super Typhoon Ragasa Latest: Taiwan Lake Overflow Kills 14, 124 Missing As China And Hong Kong Brace For Landfall

Super Typhoon Ragasa Latest: At least 14 people were killed in Taiwan’s Hualien County after a landslide-formed lake burst during Super Typhoon Ragasa, unleashing a deadly flood. Authorities say 124 people remain missing as 60 million tonnes of water surged into Guangfu township, forcing mass evacuations. China and Hong Kong brace for impact as Ragasa barrels across the South China Sea with winds nearing 195 kph.

Super Typhoon Ragasa Latest: Taiwan Lake Overflow Kills 14, 124 Missing As China And Hong Kong Brace For Landfall

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 24, 2025 10:32:41 IST

Super Typhoon Ragasa Latest: At least 14 people have died in eastern Taiwan’s Hualien County after a barrier lake overflowed, sending a powerful surge of water into Guangfu township as Typhoon Ragasa lashed the region. The disaster began Tuesday afternoon when the lake – formed by landslides following days of relentless rain – burst its banks.

Government officials said roughly 60% of the town’s 8,500 residents carried out a “vertical evacuation,” sheltering on the upper floors of their homes, while most of the remaining residents sought refuge with relatives.

Dozens Missing After Flood

Authorities reported that the lake held nearly 91 million tonnes of water, the equivalent of about 36,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools. When it overflowed, around 60 million tonnes of water surged downstream, according to officials cited by Reuters.

Taiwan’s fire department said Wednesday that 124 people remain unaccounted for across Hualien County, the hardest-hit area on the island’s east coast.

Super Typhoon Ragasa’s outer bands have pounded Taiwan since Monday, bringing heavy rainfall and destructive winds. Hualien alone recorded about 70 centimeters (28 inches) of rain. The storm’s intensity recalled memories of Typhoon Morakot in 2009, which killed nearly 700 people and caused an estimated \$3 billion in damage.

China and Hong Kong Brace for Super Typhoon Ragasa Impact

As Ragasa moves west-northwest across the northern South China Sea at about 22 kph, southern China is preparing for what could be one of the strongest storms in years. The typhoon is carrying maximum sustained winds near 195 kph, Hong Kong’s observatory reported.

More than one million residents in China’s Guangdong province have already been relocated, according to the province’s Department of Emergency Management. Schools and businesses across southern Chinese cities have closed, flights have been cancelled, and daily life scaled back in anticipation of the storm’s arrival.

Residents Take Precautions As Super Typhoon Ragasa Approaches

Ahead of Ragasa’s approach, residents in flood-prone areas fortified homes with sandbags and barriers, and taped windows to prevent shattering. Many stocked up on food and essentials, with market vendors reporting a sharp rise in sales as supplies dwindled.

In Hong Kong, locals gathered along the waterfront to watch waves reach heights of 2 to 3 meters (6.5 to 9.8 feet). Authorities rescued three people, including a child, from the sea as police monitored the rising waters.

Super Typhoon Ragasa Landfall Forecast and Warnings

China’s National Meteorological Center predicts that Ragasa will make landfall between Taishan and Zhanjiang cities in Guangdong province between midday and evening on Wednesday. Heavy rain is expected across Guangdong and neighboring Fujian province.

Officials warned that water levels could approach those seen during Typhoon Hato in 2017 and Typhoon Mangkhut in 2018, which caused direct economic losses of more than HK$1 billion ($154 million) and HK$4.6 billion, respectively.

Tags: China newssuper typhoon ragasa latestsuper typhoon ragasa livetaiwan news

RELATED News

Zelenskyy says, India "mostly" with Ukraine on Kyiv's conflict with Russia
PM Modi expresses condolences on demise of Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh
Taiwan detects Chinese military vessel in strait
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Solomon Islands Prime Minister in New York
Global leaders arrive at UN Headquarters for 80th UNGA High-Level Debate focused on Peace and Development

LATEST NEWS

Ricky Pond’s Energetic ‘Dholida’ Navratri Dance Goes Viral, Winning Hearts Of Desi Fans Everywhere
Syamkanu Mahanta banned from holding events in Assam: CM Sarma
UPSC Syllabus 2026: Complete IAS Exam Syllabus for Prelims & Mains | Click Here for Updated PDF
Donald Trump Explodes Over ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Comeback, Here Is What He Said About The Network And The Comedian
Entity 1 & HIT, Taiwan announce – Red Mud-Based Silicon Carbide Wafers Tested by HIT, Taiwan
Rani Mukerji Wins First National Award For Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Keeps Daughter Adira Close
"There's huge gap between them and other teams": Former international umpire Anil Chaudhary on India's dominance in Asia Cup 2025
‘Real OG’, This Is How Ashwini Vaishnaw Hails Mohanlal For Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Gold Hits Record Highs: Why You Shouldn’t Wait For A Dip This Diwali Festive Season!
Bigg Boss 19 Day 31 Highlights: Abhishek Bajaj Explodes At Baseer Ali As Shocking Nominations Twist Leaves Housemates Stunned
Super Typhoon Ragasa Latest: Taiwan Lake Overflow Kills 14, 124 Missing As China And Hong Kong Brace For Landfall

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Super Typhoon Ragasa Latest: Taiwan Lake Overflow Kills 14, 124 Missing As China And Hong Kong Brace For Landfall

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Super Typhoon Ragasa Latest: Taiwan Lake Overflow Kills 14, 124 Missing As China And Hong Kong Brace For Landfall
Super Typhoon Ragasa Latest: Taiwan Lake Overflow Kills 14, 124 Missing As China And Hong Kong Brace For Landfall
Super Typhoon Ragasa Latest: Taiwan Lake Overflow Kills 14, 124 Missing As China And Hong Kong Brace For Landfall
Super Typhoon Ragasa Latest: Taiwan Lake Overflow Kills 14, 124 Missing As China And Hong Kong Brace For Landfall

QUICK LINKS