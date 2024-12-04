Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Surveillance Cam Captures Harrowing Moments Of Brian Thompson’s Assassination

Dramatic surveillance photos capture the moment a suspect points a gun at UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson before fatally shooting him outside a Hilton Hotel. Authorities are investigating the premeditated attack, with a $10,000 reward for any information.

Surveillance Cam Captures Harrowing Moments Of Brian Thompson’s Assassination

Surveillance photos released by law enforcement reveal the harrowing moment a suspect pointed a long handgun at UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, fatally shooting him outside the Hilton Hotel on 54th Street and 6th Avenue in New York City on Wednesday morning.

The photos, shared with The Post by law enforcement, show the suspect taking aim and firing multiple shots at Thompson, 50, before fleeing. According to the NYPD, the gunman escaped the scene through the Ziegfeld alleyway and later mounted a bicycle to make his getaway. More surveillance footage shows the suspect pedaling down 6th Avenue, clad in a dark hoodie, black face mask, black and white sneakers, and carrying a gray backpack.

According to reports, the weapon used in the attack was fitted with a silencer, which made the crime even more calculated.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the shooting does seem to be a “premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack.” Investigators are working on leads but have not made any arrests. NYPD Crime Stoppers has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Shocking Death Ahead Of Corporate Functions

Police and company officials described how Thompson had reported at Hilton Hotel around 6:45 a.m., expecting to attend an investors’ day conference. Death snatched away his prospect by way of the devastating assault.

Emergency personnel also promptly arrived at the hotel scene and performed CPR, they managed to rush him to the Mt Sinai Hospital. There is more said- He was pronounced dead before lunchtime.

Brian Thompson had been a stalwart of UnitedHealthcare, dedicating over 20 years to the company. Serving as CEO of its insurance division since 2021, he played a critical role in leading the organization, which ranks fourth on the Fortune 500 list and employs over 100,000 people across the United States.

Based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Thompson was described as a seasoned professional and respected leader in the healthcare industry.

This is the murder of a high-profile executive, and it has shaken the corporate world and the public. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the attack to come forward, with the $10,000 reward serving as an incentive for tips that could bring the assailant to justice.

ALSO READ | Raw Milk Products Pulled From Shelves Across California Over Avian Flu Concerns

Filed under

Brian Thompson Latest world news UnitedHealthcare World news

Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi’s Air Quality Improves After 50 Days: A Welcome Relief As AQI Drops To ‘Moderate’

Delhi’s Air Quality Improves After 50 Days: A Welcome Relief As AQI Drops To ‘Moderate’

Minoxidil Poisoning In Babies Leads To ‘Werewolf Syndrome’—What Parents Need To Know

Minoxidil Poisoning In Babies Leads To ‘Werewolf Syndrome’—What Parents Need To Know

Hot Air Baloon Ride In Ayodhya, Tourists Can Have Aerial Video Of Ram Mandir

Hot Air Baloon Ride In Ayodhya, Tourists Can Have Aerial Video Of Ram Mandir

Maharashtra’s New CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Shocking Net Worth: You Won’t Believe His Asset Breakdown!

Maharashtra’s New CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Shocking Net Worth: You Won’t Believe His Asset Breakdown!

‘Should I Call Bishnoi?’ Unidentified Person Threatens After Breaching Salman Khan’s Heavy Security At Film Set- Here’s What Happened Next

‘Should I Call Bishnoi?’ Unidentified Person Threatens After Breaching Salman Khan’s Heavy Security At Film...

Entertainment

‘Should I Call Bishnoi?’ Unidentified Person Threatens After Breaching Salman Khan’s Heavy Security At Film Set- Here’s What Happened Next

‘Should I Call Bishnoi?’ Unidentified Person Threatens After Breaching Salman Khan’s Heavy Security At Film

Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Tie The Knot In An Intimate Ceremony At Annapurna Studios

Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Tie The Knot In An Intimate Ceremony At Annapurna Studios

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Top Most-Streamed Artists, Songs, Podcasts, Audiobooks, And Albums Revealed – Full List

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Top Most-Streamed Artists, Songs, Podcasts, Audiobooks, And Albums Revealed – Full List

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift Reigns As Most-Streamed Artist Worldwide

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift Reigns As Most-Streamed Artist Worldwide

Fahadh Faasil Joins Imtiaz Ali’s Next: A Bollywood Debut To Watch For – Here’s What To Know!

Fahadh Faasil Joins Imtiaz Ali’s Next: A Bollywood Debut To Watch For – Here’s What

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox