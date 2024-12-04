Surveillance Cam Captures Harrowing Moments Of Brian Thompson’s Assassination

Dramatic surveillance photos capture the moment a suspect points a gun at UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson before fatally shooting him outside a Hilton Hotel. Authorities are investigating the premeditated attack, with a $10,000 reward for any information.

Surveillance photos released by law enforcement reveal the harrowing moment a suspect pointed a long handgun at UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, fatally shooting him outside the Hilton Hotel on 54th Street and 6th Avenue in New York City on Wednesday morning.

The photos, shared with The Post by law enforcement, show the suspect taking aim and firing multiple shots at Thompson, 50, before fleeing. According to the NYPD, the gunman escaped the scene through the Ziegfeld alleyway and later mounted a bicycle to make his getaway. More surveillance footage shows the suspect pedaling down 6th Avenue, clad in a dark hoodie, black face mask, black and white sneakers, and carrying a gray backpack.

According to reports, the weapon used in the attack was fitted with a silencer, which made the crime even more calculated.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the shooting does seem to be a “premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack.” Investigators are working on leads but have not made any arrests. NYPD Crime Stoppers has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Shocking Death Ahead Of Corporate Functions

Police and company officials described how Thompson had reported at Hilton Hotel around 6:45 a.m., expecting to attend an investors’ day conference. Death snatched away his prospect by way of the devastating assault.

Emergency personnel also promptly arrived at the hotel scene and performed CPR, they managed to rush him to the Mt Sinai Hospital. There is more said- He was pronounced dead before lunchtime.

Brian Thompson had been a stalwart of UnitedHealthcare, dedicating over 20 years to the company. Serving as CEO of its insurance division since 2021, he played a critical role in leading the organization, which ranks fourth on the Fortune 500 list and employs over 100,000 people across the United States.

Based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Thompson was described as a seasoned professional and respected leader in the healthcare industry.

This is the murder of a high-profile executive, and it has shaken the corporate world and the public. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the attack to come forward, with the $10,000 reward serving as an incentive for tips that could bring the assailant to justice.

